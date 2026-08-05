Invitation to Thank Retired Firefighters Allen Winkel and Alan Boeh of Fire District No. 5

After providing around 80 years of combined service as volunteer firefighters, both Allen Winkel and Alan Boeh retired in January of this year from Fire District No. 5. Winkel had been with the department for 50 years and had served as the Fire Chief since the late 1980s or early 1990s, while Boeh joined the department around 30 or more years ago and served as the longtime Assistant Fire Chief.

Fire District No. 5 would like to invite people to send cards to both Winkel and Boeh to wish them well and to express appreciation for the years of service these two men have given to the Troy community and beyond. Please send cards to: Fire District No. 5, Allen Winkel/Alan Boeh, P.0. Box 386, Troy, Kansas 66087.