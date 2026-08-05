Grand Lakes Veículos Strengthens Its ESG Agenda and Expands Social Impact in Angola

Volkswagen Trucks and Buses in the country is recognized for its sustainability, invests in social projects, and supports the development of Angolan communities

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Lakes Veículos , the authorized representative of Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (VWCO) in Angola , has steadily strengthened its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) agenda over the years, earning recognition for its initiatives focused on sustainable development and social impact.Reinforcing this commitment, the company recently donated a Volkswagen 17.230 bus, with seating capacity for 50 passengers, to the Dimbwela-Atlético de Catete football club. Equipped with air conditioning, safety locks, and other comfort features, the vehicle will provide greater safety and comfort for the team's athletes during their travels.The initiative is part of the company's ESG strategy. Headquartered in Luanda, where it has maintained operations since 2007, Grand Lakes Veículos also represents the JAC Motors brand in the Angolan market, in addition to Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus.Club President Job Capapinha highlighted the importance of the donation in strengthening the team. "We will work hard to compete for the country's major championships, and with the support of partners such as Grand Lakes Veículos, that journey will certainly become even more promising," he said.The company's ESG agenda also includes initiatives focused on promoting health, inclusion, and community engagement. Last month, Grand Lakes Veículos organized the 3rd Integration Run, bringing together employees, customers, business partners, and members of the local community in an event that encouraged healthy lifestyles while strengthening relationships among participants. As part of its charitable purpose, registration fees were converted into donations of non-perishable food, resulting in the collection of more than three metric tons of food, which was distributed to families in the province of Benguela affected by severe flooding.According to Geraldo Kulaif, Director of Grand Lakes Veículos, each initiative reinforces the company's commitment to the Angolan people. "It is a tangible contribution to social development and to the empowerment of local communities," the executive said.Strong Community RelationshipsIn 2024, the company received the Best After-Sales Service and Best Sustainability Project awards during its second participation in VWCO's High Performance Program, an initiative designed for importers across Latin America and Africa. The previous year, it had already been recognized with the Innovation Excellence Award.Among Grand Lakes Veículos' flagship social responsibility initiatives is its partnership with Baluarte, an NGO based in Luanda, established in 2018. Today, the company is the organization's largest supporter, helping children living in socially vulnerable conditions. Over the course of the partnership, Grand Lakes Veículos has donated a vehicle, a plot of land of approximately one hectare to expand the NGO's capacity, and a state-of-the-art library. "Contributing to Angola's social development is part of our DNA," said Kulaif.Since the start of its operations in Angola, Grand Lakes Veículos has sold more than 11,000 trucks and buses. According to José Roberto Colnaghi, Chairman of the holding company's Board of Directors, the company's successful trajectory in the country is the result of sustained growth combined with the development of strong relationships with local communities. "Our history has been built on the respect and trust of the Angolan people, who have always welcomed us warmly," he said.As a partner of the public sector, the company has participated since 2019 in the Regular Urban Passenger Transport Project (TURP), an initiative responsible for planning key operational routes and defining urban and interprovincial bus stops. The project enables the daily transportation of thousands of passengers and has already incorporated more than 2,000 buses supplied by Grand Lakes Veículos.

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