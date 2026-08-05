Shapiro-Davis Administration Celebrates Continued Investments in Pennsylvania’s Downtowns and Main Streets, Highlights Investment to Support Small Businesses in Etna

Since its creation in 2024, the Main Street Matters program has invested more than $34 million in 137 projects across the Commonwealth to continue to revitalize downtowns, support small businesses, and strengthen local economies. Governor Josh Shapiro secured another $20 million for the continued support of the Main Street Matters program in his 2026-2027 state budget. The Department of Community and Economic Development is accepting applications for the newest round of Main Street Matters funding through August 31, 2026.

Etna, PA – Today, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger highlighted the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s continued investments in Pennsylvania’s downtowns and main streets while visiting small businesses in Etna, Allegheny County.

Governor Josh Shapiro secured $20 million for Main Street Matters in his 2026-27 state budget to provide the tools our downtowns and surrounding neighborhoods need to thrive. Lt. Governor Davis and Secretary Siger visited several small businesses in Etna, which is benefiting from a recent Main Street Matters award for $153,421. During the tour, they stopped at Cop Out Pierogies, Pollak’s Candies and CoStar Brewing.

“Our main streets aren’t just a window into Pennsylvania’s past – they’re a window into our future,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis. “By investing in stronger infrastructure, and safer and easier parking options, we’re helping businesses thrive, strengthening our local economy, and creating vibrant communities for all Pennsylvanians.”

Main Street Matters, which is a key part of Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, has invested $34 million in 137 revitalization projects in communities across the Commonwealth since it was created in 2024 by Governor Shapiro.

“The Shapiro-Davis Administration is ensuring our communities and small businesses, like those here in Etna, have the support they need to succeed,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “The $20 million secured by Governor Shapiro in the 2026-27 budget for the Main Street Matters program will continue to help communities make strategic investments that attract new businesses, support existing employers, and create places where people want to live, work, and visit.”

DCED, which administers Main Street Matters, is accepting applications for the newest round of available funding through August 31, 2026. Eligible applicants include local governments, redevelopment and/or housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, community development corporations, and business/neighborhoods/downtown improvement districts.

“Investments like Main Street Matters are so important,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “When we invest in our business districts, we are doing far more than improving storefronts. We are creating places where people want to live, work, and spend time. We are supporting small business owners who create jobs, strengthen local economies, and keep wealth circulating in our communities.”

“I’ve been proud to advocate alongside Etna as we show people that government can and should work for the people,” said Senator Lindsey Williams. “Etna is proof that Main Street still matters today, and that people want to see these spaces continue to serve as the heart of the community far into the future. This $20 million investment from this year’s budget will help more hometowns connect small businesses and people to what they need—a safe Main Street corridor, accessible housing, and welcoming community spaces.”

“Main Streets like Etna’s are the kind of place where a little goes a long way: a revitalized storefront, a busier sidewalk, a business that gets to grow instead of just get by,” said State Representative Lindsay Powell. “I want to thank DCED and Secretary Siger for recognizing that impact isn’t about size, but about how well an investment is used. I’m excited to see this happening right here in our district and I look forward to seeing more of our Main Streets get this same opportunity.”

“This investment in Etna’s business district comes at a pivotal moment as we continue to see growth and momentum throughout our community,” said Mayor Robert Tuñón. “We’re grateful for this financial support through Pennsylvania’s Main Street Matters program, which will allow us to make strategic infrastructure improvements that strengthen our business district and help ensure our small businesses continue to grow and thrive.”

“I am so pleased that Governor Josh Shapiro has the same vision as the business district and small businesses like Cop Out Pierogies,” Carl Funtal, Chair, Board of Directors, Etna Economic Development Corporation. “We have a sense of pride in making our community a place when people can find comfort from what we do.”

Main Street Matters funding supports community revitalization efforts in planning, business support, aesthetic improvements, and the increase of safety and security. Specific uses include planning activities, façade grant programs, business improvement grant programs, accessible housing programs, and district development grants.

Most recently, the Shapiro-Davis Administration awarded more than $17.2 million across 56 community projects that strengthen local economies and support downtown revitalization efforts. In the last round of funding, Main Street Matters received more than 220 applications requesting more than $68 million ― underscoring the need for sustained investment in Pennsylvania’s Main Streets.

As part of the program, communities can also apply to become a designated Main Street or Elm Street. Designation creates the opportunity for targeted investment and development through the identification of specific needs for investment and/or the design, development, and implementation of a strategy to address those needs.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kat Breitmayer, dcedpress@pa.gov

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