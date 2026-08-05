Call for nominations: Commission on Aging’s 7th annual Silver Citizen Award

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Clark County recognizes that older adults are valuable contributors to the vitality of this community. To encourage and support older adults for their contributions to their communities, the Clark County Commission on Aging established a program to recognize older adults by means of an annual award presented at a Commission on Aging event.

The Silver Citizen Award recognizes the valuable contributions older adults make to the community and is open to any county resident 60 years or older who has enhanced the community through their life’s work, engagement of others, volunteerism and/or other impactful acts of service to the community for any age group. Major emphasis is placed on contributions to the community made by the individual after reaching age 60. Service in any field of endeavor will be considered (e.g., education, radio, television, business, healthcare, art, music, journalism, faith-based, athletics, politics, volunteer service). A couple may receive the award jointly when both have been involved in service and various community endeavors.

All nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 31, 2026. Award criteria and nomination forms can be found here: https://clark.wa.gov/community-planning/silver-citizen-award.

The Commission on Aging, supported by the Clark County Council, is a nine-member volunteer group that implements the county’s Aging Readiness Plan and provides leadership addressing needs of aging community members.

For more about the commission, visit www.clark.wa.gov/aging.

CONTACT:

Susan Ellinger, Community Planning

564.397.4516, susan.ellinger@clark.wa.gov

Amy Wooten, Community Planning

564.397.4968, amy.wooten@clark.wa.gov

