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Texas Physician Assistant Board Suspends Plano Physician Assistant (Mallison)

On August 3, 2026, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Physician Assistant Board temporarily suspended, with notice, the Texas Physician Assistant license of Dorothy Lea Mallison, P.A., (Lic. No. PA01949), after determining her continuation in the practice as a physician assistant poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

 

The Board panel found that Ms. Mallison performed healthcare-related services without proper physician supervision and delegation.

 

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

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Texas Physician Assistant Board Suspends Plano Physician Assistant (Mallison)

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