Dr. Christina Pramudji Earns Peptide Therapy Certification from the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine

Houston physician completes advanced training via A4M and the International Peptide Society, growing regenerative and longevity care at LifeSculpt by ChristiMD.

Peptide therapy gives us a more precise way to support how the body repairs and regulates itself” — Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, LifeSculpt by ChristiMD

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe, founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD , has completed all requirements for board certification in Peptide Therapy through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and the International Peptide Society (IPS). The certificate was conferred July 30, 2026, at the offices of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine in Boca Raton, Florida.The certification recognizes physicians who complete advanced coursework and examination in the clinical application of peptide therapies. Peptides are short chains of amino acids that signal specific functions in the body, and they are increasingly used in evidence-informed protocols supporting tissue repair, metabolic health, immune function, body composition, sleep quality, and healthy aging."Peptide therapy gives us a more precise way to support how the body repairs and regulates itself," said Dr. Christi. "Completing this certification means my patients are receiving protocols grounded in current clinical science, not guesswork."The credential adds a formal layer of training to the regenerative and longevity services already offered at LifeSculpt by ChristiMD. Patients seeking peptide-based care will now be evaluated through protocols that account for individual lab work, health history, and treatment goals.Dr. Christi is a board-certified urologist and urogynecologist and the founder of LifeSculpt by ChristiMD in Houston, providing longevity-focused care including Hormone Health, Metabolic Optimization, Intimate Wellness, and Skin & Aesthetics. She is known for combining surgical expertise with a whole-body approach to healthy aging.A4M is one of the largest organizations in the field of anti-aging and regenerative medicine, providing continuing education and certification pathways for physicians and clinicians worldwide. The International Peptide Society is a professional organization dedicated to advancing clinical education and standards in peptide therapeutics.About LifeSculpt by ChristiMDLifeSculpt by ChristiMD is a Houston-based practice founded by a board-certified urologist and urogynecologist. Dr. Christi Pramudji Dawe. The practice offers aesthetic treatments, sexual health and wellness services, longevity medicine & hormone health, and metabolic optimization for women and men.

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