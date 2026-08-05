PSC Approves Evergy-Nucor Agreement with Conditions pr-27-12

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- August 5, 2026

Contact: Sarah Fontaine (573) 751-9300

PR-27-12

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.--- The Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) today has issued an order approving an agreement, with conditions, between Evergy Missouri West, Inc. d/b/a Evergy Missouri West (Evergy) and Nucor Steel Sedalia, LLC (Nucor) allowing Nucor to participate in Evergy’s Business Demand Response Program (BDR).

On December 18, 2025, Evergy filed an application to request the Commission approve an amendment to the Nucor Agreement which would allow Nucor to participate in demand response programs offered by Evergy, including Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act (MEEIA) demand response programs such as the BDR program.

The BDR program is designed to allow Evergy to periodically require participants to reduce their electric load on Evergy’s system during high levels of demand for Evergy’s electric service.

Nucor has been receiving electric service from Evergy under a Special Rate for Incremental Load Service tariff (Schedule SIL). Under the tariff, a customer receiving service under Schedule SIL is not eligible to participate in programs offered pursuant to MEEIA or programs related to demand response or off-peak discounts, unless otherwise ordered by the Commission when approving a contract under this tariff.

In its order, the Commission found there is benefit to Evergy and to its customers to have Nucor participate in demand response programs both by reducing demand and reducing energy costs during peak energy periods. However, the Commission imposed conditions on the approval which include a requirement for Evergy to submit to the Commission for prior approval a firm mega-watt cap for Nucor’s usage during any demand-response event so a reduction in demand and energy can be verified. Also, if verified customer-realized benefits do not exceed all costs associated with Nucor’s reduction to its energy use, Evergy and Nucor must credit or refund all amounts necessary to restore non-participating customers to their position prior to the trial period, season, or measurement period.