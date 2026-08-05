Governor Moore Announces New Preakness Race Schedule

Updated: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today announced a new schedule for the Black-Eyed Susan and Preakness Stakes races. This announcement follows the state’s final acquisition of the Intellectual Property (IP) Rights to the Preakness Stakes and Black Eyed Susan from 1/ST Racing, ensuring that the race will call Baltimore and Maryland home well into the future, ensuring the State remains in firm control of Maryland’s multi-billion dollar equine industry.

During today’s press event, the Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports also announced a multi-year extension of their partnership to present the Preakness Stakes through 2032.

Today’s news included several innovative programming changes:

Beginning in 2027, the Preakness Stakes will move one week later on the calendar, to be contested three weeks after the Kentucky Derby.

Also beginning next year with the 152nd Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of the Triple Crown moves to Sundays in the late afternoon/early evening on NBC and Peacock, marking the first time the race – contested since 1873 – will take place on Sunday.

With the Preakness moving to Sunday, the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes will receive additional weekend exposure, as it will be showcased on Saturday in the late afternoon/early evening on NBC and Peacock.

The media extension includes multiplatform rights to the Preakness Stakes, Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, and extensive Preakness weekend programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

The continuation of the NBC Sports-Maryland Jockey Club relationship – which began in 2001 – will make NBC the longest running home of the Preakness Stakes, as NBCUniversal will become the first media company to present the middle jewel of the Triple Crown for three decades.

“The state of Maryland and Preakness are stepping into an exciting new era; and I am delighted that the Maryland Jockey Club has renewed its media partnership with NBC and Peacock,” said Gov. Moore. “The continuation of our partnership and the new schedule ensures optimal and accessible coverage for everyone from horseracing experts to casual fans, as our administration makes historic investments to leverage the iconic race as a cornerstone of Maryland’s history, culture and economy.”

“Preakness Weekend is more than a race—it is a celebration of more than 150 years of Maryland history, Baltimore, our proud equine tradition, and the communities that make this event so special,” said First Lady Dawn Moore. “This new schedule honors that extraordinary legacy while opening an exciting new chapter—elevating the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, bringing even more attention to Maryland on the national stage, and creating new opportunities for local businesses, families, and racing fans.”

“We look forward to seeing the Preakness continue to evolve in this next chapter,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “As a son of Park Heights, I’m proud of the progress we’re making to ensure that this is an event held with the community, not just in the community—especially as announcements like this one bring new energy and tourism to the race.”

“The Maryland Jockey Club is thrilled to continue its long-standing partnership with NBC Sports for the Preakness Stakes. We believe that moving the Preakness to the fourth Sunday in May and showcasing the excellent Black-Eyed Susan Stakes card on Saturday will transform the weekend for horsemen, bettors, and racing fans alike,” said The Maryland Jockey Club President and General Manager Bill Knauf. “Governor Moore and the State of Maryland have committed significant resources to racing’s future, including a rebuilt Pimlico on the horizon, a state-of-the-art training center at Laurel Park, the acquisition of the Preakness Stakes Intellectual Property, and a fresh path forward for Maryland’s iconic racing event. Preakness Weekend 2027 marks a new era for the State of Maryland, City of Baltimore, our valued partners in the Park Heights Community, and all the horsemen who have worked diligently to preserve and enhance horse racing in Maryland.”

“Today’s agreement with NBC Sports is another important milestone in realizing the full potential of the Preakness,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, President and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee. “It reinforces that Maryland made the right investment by taking ownership of one of our state’s defining economic and cultural assets. The Preakness supports more than 28,000 jobs, strengthens tourism and hospitality, showcases Maryland’s horse industry, and brings our state to audiences around the world. GBC has been a leading voice in support of this decision, and we remain committed to helping grow the Preakness into one of America’s premier annual sporting and cultural events.”

“The Preakness has been part of Baltimore’s identity for more than 150 years, and this new agreement positions it to remain an economic and cultural anchor for generations to come,” said Dr. Mohan Suntha, Chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee. “With a reimagined Pimlico, expanded national exposure, and a new schedule designed to grow the entire weekend, we have an extraordinary opportunity to bring more visitors, investment, and energy to Baltimore while building an exciting future worthy of this iconic tradition.”

###