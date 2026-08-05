Governor Moore Signs Legislation to Put Redistricting Constitutional Amendment on November Ballot

Updated: Wednesday, August 5, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Today, Governor Moore signed HB 2100, ensuring elections remain in Marylanders’ hands by placing a constitutional amendment on the ballot that, if ratified by voters, would clarify the state’s redistricting process.

“For over a year, I have warned that Donald Trump and Republicans across the country are working to rig the system, weaken voting rights, and make this pain permanent. I am proud that today we united and took action,” said Gov. Moore. “I continue to believe that our country needs national redistricting reform. But until that happens, inaction is not an option. Maryland will not be caught flat-footed while Republicans engage in political redlining that guts decades of progress that the generations before us fought for.By passing this constitutional amendment, the General Assembly has ensured that Maryland remains committed to being part of that conversation—and that the final decision will rest where it belongs: with the people of Maryland. I look forward to working together to pass the amendment with a strong YES vote in November.”

The Maryland House and Senate passed HB 2100 during a special session which outlines language for the ballot question presented to Maryland voters at the November 2026 general election and, if ratified by voters, clarifies that redistricting standards for legislative districts do not apply to congressional standards, and that the Maryland Constitution does not mandate those same criteria for congressional districts.

During the last session, the governor repeatedly called for action and reconstituted the Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission. The bipartisan commission solicited public feedback, held statewide hearings, and recommended a fair congressional map. Following the commission’s work, the governor advocated for their proposals testifying before the General Assembly in this year’s regular session that Maryland must do its part to ensure the state’s representative maps reflect the will of the people.

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