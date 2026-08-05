CTDOT is Developing Plans for a Pavement Preservation Project on Route 172 and 67 in Southbury
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is developing plans for a Pavement Preservation Project for the 2027 construction season in Southbury.
This project primarily involves applying asphalt rubber chip seal treatment on Route 172 in Southbury, beginning at the Connector from Main Street South (Mile Point 0.30) and ending at the intersection of Route 67 (Roxbury Road) (Mile Point 4.45). The purpose of this project is to preserve and maintain the condition of the pavement, bringing it to a good state of repair. This project will help the CTDOT achieve Transportation Asset Management Plan (TAMP) goals, through pavement preservation treatments that extend the overall pavement life and improve pavement performance.
The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in August 2026, with construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2027, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding, receipt of any required right-of-way, and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with one hundred percent (100%) State funds.It is the CTDOT's policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. If anyone has any questions or comments on this project, please contact Sebastian Cannamela, Principal Engineer, at (860) 594-2698 or Sebastian.Cannamela@ct.gov. Please make reference to State Project No. 0170-3822.
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