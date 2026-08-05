DRX9000 Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Channel Surpasses 20,000 Subscribers as Global Demand Continues to Grow

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DRX9000 non-surgical spinal decompression platform surpasses 7 million views as global research, physician education & regulatory approvals continue to expand.

Reaching more than 20k subscribers and nearly 8m video views demonstrates the growing worldwide demand for evidence-based education focused on conservative treatment options for low back pain.” — Saleem Musallam

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excite Medical, a global leader in non-surgical spinal decompression technology, today announced that its official DRX9000educational platform has surpassed 20,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 7.8 million video views, reflecting growing worldwide interest in evidence-based education surrounding low back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease and conservative alternatives to spine surgery.Since launching in 2011, the DRX9000 educational platform has become one of the world's most recognized online resources dedicated exclusively to non-surgical spinal decompression. The platform features physician testimonials, patient education, animated spinal anatomy, treatment demonstrations and clinical research designed to educate healthcare professionals and patients on the science behind spinal decompression and conservative spine care."Education has always been fundamental to our mission," said Saleem Musallam, Founder and CEO of Excite Medical. "As the global leader in non-surgical spinal decompression technology, we believe advancing patient care begins by educating physicians and patients alike. Reaching more than 20,000 subscribers and nearly eight million video views demonstrates the growing worldwide demand for evidence-based education focused on conservative treatment options for low back pain and sciatica."Unlike traditional product-focused channels, the DRX9000 educational platform was created to advance understanding of non-surgical spinal decompression through scientific literature, physician education and clinical research. Educational content is viewed throughout North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Latin America, helping healthcare providers better understand conservative treatment options before patients consider spine surgery.Global Expansion Continues: The educational milestone comes during one of the most significant years of international growth in Excite Medical's history.Within the past year, the company's flagship DRX9000-SLTrue Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System received regulatory clearance in Canada, Saudi Arabia and Australia, expanding international access to Excite Medical's latest generation spinal decompression machine.Most recently, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) included the DRX9000-SL in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG), allowing the system to be supplied throughout Australia as a Class IIa medical device. Together with recent regulatory clearances in Canada and Saudi Arabia, these milestones reflect Excite Medical's continued investment in engineering, software development, quality systems, international regulatory compliance and product innovation.Scientific Research Continues to Expand: As physician interest in conservative spine care continues to grow, the DRX9000 has become one of the most extensively studied non-surgical spinal decompression systems, with published research evaluating clinical outcomes, advanced imaging findings and neurological function.One of the earliest published clinical investigations appeared in Pain Practice, where researchers reviewed outcomes from 94 patients suffering from chronic discogenic low back pain treated with the DRX9000 spinal decompression machine. The study reported substantial reductions in pain following treatment, providing early clinical evidence supporting the use of non-surgical spinal decompression for patients suffering from chronic low back pain, sciatica and degenerative disc disease.Additional peer-reviewed research published in BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders demonstrated statistically significant increases in lumbar disc height following treatment with the DRX9000, accompanied by significant reductions in chronic low back pain. Researchers concluded that restoration of disc height was associated with pain reduction, providing objective imaging evidence supporting the biomechanical effects of non-surgical spinal decompression.More recently, researchers from the University of South Florida published one of the largest retrospective evaluations of non-surgical spinal decompression in Military Medicine. The multicenter study evaluated 267 patients from seven clinical sites and found that 90.5% experienced pain reduction, while neurological function, reflexes, muscle strength, sensation and activities of daily living all improved significantly following treatment. The investigators concluded that non-surgical spinal decompression may represent an effective first-line conservative treatment for chronic low back pain before considering injections, opioid medications or spine surgery.Research continues to advance through the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, where four DRX9000-SL systems are currently in use. Two systems are dedicated to clinical research, while two additional systems are used to treat patients within the Department of Neurosurgery & Brain Repair, integrating the technology into both scientific investigation and clinical patient care.The next phase of research is currently underway through the RESTORE Trial , a prospective, randomized, double-blinded clinical study sponsored by the University of South Florida in collaboration with Stanford University and the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC). Researchers are evaluating the effects of the DRX9000-SL on chronic low back pain using advanced MRI imaging, biomechanics, neurological testing, spinal motion analysis and patient-reported outcomes.Driving Physician Education Worldwide: Today, the DRX9000 educational platform includes physician interviews, scientific presentations, treatment demonstrations, spinal anatomy animations, patient education videos and published clinical research designed to improve understanding of non-surgical spinal decompression.Several educational videos have individually surpassed one million views, while the platform has generated more than 7.8 million lifetime views, making it one of the largest educational libraries in the world dedicated exclusively to spinal decompression.As Excite Medical continues investing in engineering innovation, physician education and scientific research, the company plans to further expand the platform with new educational content highlighting published clinical studies, engineering advancements, physician training and emerging technologies designed to advance conservative spine care worldwide.About the DRX9000True Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression TableThe DRX9000True Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression System is an advanced, computer-controlled spinal decompression machine designed to assist healthcare providers in the conservative treatment of patients suffering from chronic low back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, bulging discs, degenerative disc disease and posterior facet syndrome. Unlike conventional traction systems, the DRX9000 utilizes proprietary computer-controlled technology designed to precisely target affected spinal segments while maximizing patient comfort throughout treatment.The latest generation DRX9000-SLincorporates enhanced automation, advanced software, expanded clinical capabilities and multiple patented innovations developed to support healthcare providers delivering evidence-based non-surgical spinal decompression before patients consider spine surgery.About Excite MedicalExcite Medical is a U.S.-based medical device manufacturer specializing in advanced non-surgical spinal decompression technology. Its flagship DRX9000platform is used by healthcare providers worldwide in the conservative treatment of chronic low back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease and related spinal disorders. Through continued investment in engineering, physician education, peer-reviewed clinical research and international regulatory excellence, Excite Medical remains committed to advancing the science of non-surgical spinal decompression and improving access to innovative alternatives to spine surgery worldwide.

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