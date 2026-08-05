Jury Convicts Kenneth Joyner of Murder of Dominique Jones and Wounding Another Man in 2022 Shooting in Bridgeport

(Bridgeport, CT) - Joseph T. Corradino, Bridgeport Judicial District State’s Attorney, announced today that on August 4, 2026, a Superior Court jury found Kenneth Joyner, age 35, of Bridgeport, guilty of the 2022 murder of Dominique Jones, age 29, and the shooting of Craig Langston, age 27, both of Bridgeport.

After four days of evidence, the jury convicted Joyner of the crimes of Murder, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-54a(a), Assault in the First Degree with a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-59(a)(5), Carrying a Pistol or Revolver without a Permit, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 29-35a, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-217c.

Evidence presented at trial showed that at 1:42 a.m. on October 8, 2022, Joyner and his co-defendant Joseph DeJesus, who was recently sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the crime, fired at the victims from across the street as they approached a bar in downtown Bridgeport before fleeing the scene in a white sedan.

The shooting was recorded on city surveillance cameras. Footage also showed Joyner entering another nearby bar immediately afterward before fleeing the area in a suspect vehicle. Using additional camera footage and license plate readers, officers were able to track that vehicle to multiple locations throughout the city both before and after the crime. Investigators also recovered numerous shell casings and bullet fragments from the scene, which were later forensically analyzed and provided crucial evidence of Joyner’s guilt.

“The jury clearly was impressed by the fine work of the Bridgeport Police Department and our partners at the FBI, which was supported by the private citizens who came forward to testify. Bridgeport is safer today than yesterday and our office stands shoulder to shoulder with the community on our shared goals of fairness and safety,” said Assistant State’s Attorney Laurence Tamaccio, who prosecuted the case.

Corradino praised Tamaccio, along with Inspector Christopher LaMaine and Paralegal Specialist Christina Bennett, who assisted Tamaccio in the trial, and the law enforcement officers who investigated the case.

“The people of this community are fortunate to have skilled and dedicated professionals who are committed to impartial justice and the peace and safety of all residents,” Corradino said.

Joyner faces a maximum sentence of 100 years of incarceration when he is sentenced by The Honorable Earl B. Richards III, presently scheduled for September 29, 2026.