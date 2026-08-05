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LDWF Agents Cite Two Subjects for Fishing Violations in LaSalle Parish

Drawdown for Aquatic Vegetation Control and Fish Habitat Improvement on Chicot Lake

LDWF has scheduled a drawdown on Chicot Lake in Evangeline Parish to begin on September 8, 2026.

Finfish Task Force to Meet August 11

LDWF Announces Commercial Greater Amberjack Season to Close on August 8, 2026

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a Declaration of Emergency to close the commercial Greater Amberjack season in Louisiana waters at 12:01 a.m. on August 8, 2026.

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LDWF Agents Cite Two Subjects for Fishing Violations in LaSalle Parish

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