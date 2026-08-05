LDWF Agents Cite Two Subjects for Fishing Violations in LaSalle Parish

Drawdown for Aquatic Vegetation Control and Fish Habitat Improvement on Chicot Lake
LDWF has scheduled a drawdown on Chicot Lake in Evangeline Parish to begin on September 8, 2026.
There were 2,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 484,009 in the last 365 days.
LDWF has scheduled a drawdown on Chicot Lake in Evangeline Parish to begin on September 8, 2026.
Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a Declaration of Emergency to close the commercial Greater Amberjack season in Louisiana waters at 12:01 a.m. on August 8, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.