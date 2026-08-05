Drawdown for Aquatic Vegetation Control and Fish Habitat Improvement on Chicot Lake

August 05, 2026 LDWF Agents Cite Two Subjects for Fishing Violations in LaSalle Parish August 05, 2026 Finfish Task Force to Meet August 11 August 05, 2026 LDWF Announces Commercial Greater Amberjack Season to Close on August 8, 2026 Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) issued a Declaration of Emergency to close the commercial Greater Amberjack season in Louisiana waters at 12:01 a.m. on August 8, 2026.

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