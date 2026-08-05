Commissioners celebrate positive five-year outcomes from Regan Center emergency housing program

Initiative started during the pandemic delivers strong housing, health, and employment outcomes for men experiencing homelessness

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Board of Commissioners, in partnership with Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV), is highlighting strong outcomes from the first five years of the Regan Center, a 23-bed men’s emergency shelter and medical respite program established in October 2021.

Located in Camden County Health Department complex, the Regan Center provides both emergency shelter and specialized medical respite services for men experiencing homelessness, including those recently discharged from hospitals. The facility includes a 15-bed emergency shelter referral-based program and an 8-bed medical respite referral-based program. Built during the Covid-19 pandemic using CARES Act Funds, the Regan Center was unique, and the first shelter funded by the County Commissioners.

Beyond providing essential shelter to vulnerable individuals, case managers work closely with each client to create individualized plans aimed at achieving long-term housing stability. Throughout their stay, clients receive support in financial planning, healthcare enrollment, accessing employment and educational resources, and obtaining mental health and/or substance use disorder treatment.

During the initial five years, the Regan Center served 297 guests, including 200 emergency shelter guests and 97 medical respite guests. The data from the first five years underscores the program’s effectiveness and offers a clear picture of the meaningful support provided to individuals who sought support at the Regan Center.

“The success we have seen at the Regan Center is incredibly encouraging as we continue towards our goal of ending homelessness in Camden County once and for all,” said Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. “When we provide an individual with a stable environment in conjunction with the necessary wraparound services, we give them the foundation they need to rebuild their lives.”

Emergency Shelter Outcomes

81% of guests were discharged with ID necessary for permanent housing

96% were connected to behavioral health and substance use services

79% were stably housed at discharge

75% left with income

45% were connected with medical care

Medical Respite Outcomes

44% of guests were discharged with ID for housing

82% were linked to community-based case management at discharge

81% were stably housed at discharge

79% left with income

74% were discharged to housing situations based on medical provider assessments

Additionally, between 2023 and 2026, 65 Regan Center guests enrolled in the Work Now program, an initiative designed to help individuals experiencing homelessness build toward stable, independent lives. Four participants secured full-time or part-time employment with the Camden County Parks Department and the Camden County Board of Social Services. Work Now provides a paid day of work along with access to essential services, creating a direct pathway to long-term stability.

“The Regan Center has filled a critical gap in our homelessness resources in Camden County and shown us what is possible when we collaborate with municipalities, and non-profit partners to provide support for these vulnerable individuals,” said Robert Jakubowski, Director of the Camden County Office of Community Development. “These outcomes underscore that when we work together, we can create real, lasting change for the people who need it most.”

A new three-year agreement between Camden County and Volunteers of America Delaware Valley for the operation of the Regan Center began on August 1, with an option for two additional years.

The Regan Center is a cornerstone of Camden County’s six‑point plan to end homelessness by 2030. To further support this effort, the Commissioners broke ground in 2025 on two major facilities that will expand services for residents experiencing homelessness. The $22 million Martin McKernan Supportive Housing Center, located on the County’s Lakeland Campus in Gloucester Township, will provide 60 units of non‑congregate supportive housing along with job training, mental health services, and assistance securing permanent housing. In Camden City, the $8 million Camden County Multi‑Agency Center will connect residents experiencing homelessness or substance use disorder with the resources and support they need to begin their recovery.

“We are looking forward to building on this success with the addition of the Martin McKernan Supportive Housing Center which we expect to cut the ribbon on later this year, and the Camden County Muli-Agency Center, which we expect will open in 2027,” continued Commissioner Director Cappelli. “Both of these facilities will aide our residents who are experiencing homelessness and help them receive the support they need to obtain permanent housing, job training, and mental health support.”

For more information about Camden County’s efforts to end homelessness and the resources available to those seeking support, visit www.camdencounty.com/service/community-development/homelessness-services/.