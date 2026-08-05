Localized blue-green algae advisory issued at John Martin Reservoir State Park

A localized blue-green algae advisory has been issued for waters in the west boat ramp cove at John Martin reservoir State Park. Guests should avoid skin contact with the water in this area until further notice. CPW Photo/Dan Kirmer

Aug. 5, 2026

HASTY, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife advises visitors to avoid direct skin contact with the water in the west boat ramp cove at John Martin Reservoir State Park after routine water sampling detected blue-green algae toxin levels above the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's recommended threshold for recreational water contact.

Water samples collected from the west boat ramp cove measured 10 micrograms per liter (µg/L) of algal toxins, exceeding the recommended recreational threshold of 8 µg/L. As a precaution, CPW has replaced advisory signage at the affected public access points and is asking visitors and their pets to stay out of the water in the west boat ramp cove until follow-up testing indicates it is safe to resume normal water contact.

Recent testing found no detectable algal toxins at the east boat ramp. Water samples collected from nearby Lake Hasty measured 2.5 µg/L, remaining below the recommended recreational threshold for human contact.

"Protecting the health of our visitors and their pets is our highest priority," said Dan Kirmer, John Martin Reservoir State Park Manager. "This advisory is limited to the west boat ramp cove, and we'll continue monitoring conditions closely while providing visitors with the latest information. We appreciate everyone's cooperation as we work to ensure the area is safe for recreation."

Colorado Parks and Wildlife will continue routine sampling and public education while the advisory remains in effect. Because blue-green algae conditions can change quickly depending on weather, water temperature and other environmental factors, visitors are encouraged to pay close attention to posted advisory signs throughout the park.

At this time, visitors should avoid entering the water where algae is present, particularly in the west boat ramp cove. Pet owners should keep dogs leashed near the shoreline and prevent them from drinking the water or contacting visible algae or dried algae along the shore. If accidental exposure occurs, people and pets should rinse thoroughly with clean, potable water as soon as possible.

Fishing opportunities elsewhere at John Martin Reservoir remain available. Anglers should avoid unnecessary contact with areas where algae is visible and follow all posted advisories.

Blue-green algae are a natural part of aquatic ecosystems, but some species can produce toxins that may pose health risks to people and animals when present at elevated concentrations. While testing provides an important snapshot of current conditions, algae blooms and toxin levels can change over time and may vary across different areas of a reservoir.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin irritation, difficulty breathing or other unexplained illness following contact with reservoir water should seek medical care. Pet owners should contact a veterinarian immediately if their animals become ill after water exposure.

Current advisories and updates will also be posted on-site at affected access points as monitoring continues. They are also listed online HERE.