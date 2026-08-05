DNR Closes Additional Areas of Cunningham Falls State Park Following Second Beaver Attack

August 5, 2026

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is closing additional areas of Cunningham Falls State Park around Hunting Creek Lake after a fisherman reported that he was bitten on the leg by a beaver in the South Beach Day Use area of the park at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5.

The injured fisherman in today’s attack, a 19-year-old male, appeared to have sustained a bite to the ankle and transported himself to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown for treatment. Natural Resources Police will follow up with him after treatment to obtain additional information about the incident.

Following the attack, NRP officers caught and euthanized the beaver, which is being delivered to the Frederick County Health Department. The Maryland Department of Health’s laboratory will conduct rabies testing and expects to have results available later this week.

This is the second incident of this nature at Cunningham Falls State Park within the past two weeks following a July 26 beaver attack on a 13-year-old swimmer. That beaver was caught, euthanized, and tested positive for rabies on July 27.

In response to the second incident, the Maryland Park Service has closed the Houck Day Use Area, the adjacent boat ramp, and Big Hunting Creek above the Lake while the DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service continues to investigate a possible rabies outbreak within the local beaver population. Swimming, fishing, boating, and all water access are prohibited until the area can be confirmed safe for visitors. Other areas of the park, including the campground, remain open.

Following the July 26 incident, swimming access to Hunting Creek Lake at the park was closed while DNR searched for additional signs of rabid beavers in the area. Actions taken included dismantling a nearby beaver lodge and establishing daily surveillance at the lake for other beavers using DNR staff and a Wildlife Damage Control Cooperator. No other beavers were observed after the first attack until the attack this morning.

Going forward, DNR Wildlife and Heritage Service will institute nighttime monitoring at the lake along with daytime surveillance to remove additional beavers, if any are present.

DNR will provide further updates about park status and the wildlife team’s investigation once they are available.

Beaver attacks on people are rare and are thought to primarily involve rabid animals. Before this year the last recorded instances of beaver bites in Maryland occurred in 2021 and 2015. Beavers are typically non-aggressive and avoid conflict with humans, but people should still maintain a safe minimum viewing distance of 25 yards.

Anyone who may have come into contact with a beaver at Cunningham Falls State Park recently should contact the Frederick County Health Department at 301-600-3342.

Questions about rabies incidents and related information should be directed to Brandon Alter o the Frederick County Health Department, at [email protected], 301-600-3112, TTY:800-735-2258,