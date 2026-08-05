US Power Earns Reputation as a Top-Rated Solar Installer Across California

A growing base of five-star customer reviews and expanding service territory mark a milestone for the Qcells factory-direct representative.

Being ranked the number one solar company in Los Angeles by Google, and hearing that directly from the homeowners we serve, means more to us than any award.”
— Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant, US Power
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Power, a solar and roofing brokerage serving homeowners throughout California, announced today that it has built a reputation as one of the region's top-rated solar installers, driven by a growing volume of five-star customer reviews and a rapidly expanding project portfolio. The company was recently ranked the No. 1 solar company in Los Angeles for 2025 by Google.

The company, which operates as a Factory Direct Representative of Qcells, has completed projects across Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine, Riverside, Pasadena, Ventura, and dozens of other California communities. Customers frequently cite the company's transparent quoting process, structured project timelines, and consistent communication as reasons for their satisfaction.

"Being ranked the number one solar company in Los Angeles by Google, and hearing that directly from the homeowners we serve, means more to us than any award," said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power. "We built US Power to be one accountable team from start to finish — no middlemen, no fine print — and that's what earns the reviews."

Homeowners considering solar are increasingly using customer feedback, not just price, to choose an installer, particularly as more companies enter the California market. US Power says its ratings reflect a focus on realistic savings projections, accurate system design, and clear communication about financing, permitting, and tax incentives.

The company continues to expand its footprint beyond Southern California into Texas, Florida, and Illinois, while maintaining the same factory-direct pricing model and installation standards that it says have driven its reputation in its home market.

Homeowners interested in a free solar and roofing estimate can visit uspowersolar.com to schedule a consultation with a US Power energy consultant.

Marissa Lewis
US Power
+1 818-650-8010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

US Power Earns Reputation as a Top-Rated Solar Installer Across California

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Marissa Lewis
US Power
+1 818-650-8010
Company/Organization
US Power
16255 Ventura Blvd #915
Encino, California, 91436
United States
+1 818-650-8010
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

US Power is a team of solar energy consultants and project management specialists serving homeowners across California, Texas, Florida, and Illinois. As a Factory Direct Representative of Axia by Qcells, US Power connects homeowners with Tier-1, American-made solar technology, competitive financing options, and end-to-end project support, from design and permitting through installation and activation. More information is available at uspowersolar.com.

US Power

More From This Author
US Power Earns Reputation as a Top-Rated Solar Installer Across California
US Power Expands Solar Operations to Texas, Florida and Illinois, Building on Its California Track Record
US Power Partners With Participate Energy to Bring Up to 30% Solar Savings to California
View All Stories From This Author