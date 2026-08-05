US Power Earns Reputation as a Top-Rated Solar Installer Across California

A growing base of five-star customer reviews and expanding service territory mark a milestone for the Qcells factory-direct representative.

Being ranked the number one solar company in Los Angeles by Google, and hearing that directly from the homeowners we serve, means more to us than any award.” — Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant, US Power

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Power, a solar and roofing brokerage serving homeowners throughout California, announced today that it has built a reputation as one of the region's top-rated solar installers, driven by a growing volume of five-star customer reviews and a rapidly expanding project portfolio. The company was recently ranked the No. 1 solar company in Los Angeles for 2025 by Google.The company, which operates as a Factory Direct Representative of Qcells , has completed projects across Los Angeles, Long Beach, Irvine, Riverside, Pasadena, Ventura, and dozens of other California communities. Customers frequently cite the company's transparent quoting process, structured project timelines, and consistent communication as reasons for their satisfaction."Being ranked the number one solar company in Los Angeles by Google, and hearing that directly from the homeowners we serve, means more to us than any award," said Erik Sords, Senior Energy Consultant at US Power. "We built US Power to be one accountable team from start to finish — no middlemen, no fine print — and that's what earns the reviews."Homeowners considering solar are increasingly using customer feedback, not just price, to choose an installer, particularly as more companies enter the California market. US Power says its ratings reflect a focus on realistic savings projections, accurate system design, and clear communication about financing, permitting, and tax incentives.The company continues to expand its footprint beyond Southern California into Texas, Florida, and Illinois, while maintaining the same factory-direct pricing model and installation standards that it says have driven its reputation in its home market.Homeowners interested in a free solar and roofing estimate can visit uspowersolar.com to schedule a consultation with a US Power energy consultant.

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