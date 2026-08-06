Totlesoft Announces ADLAS 2026 to Advance Africa's AI Workforce

ADLAS 2026 ADLAS 2026

Free virtual AI summit on 15 August 2026 will bring together global experts to advance Africa's AI workforce and digital future.

Africa has the talent to help shape the future of AI. ADLAS 2026 is bringing together leaders and learners to turn that potential into practical opportunity.” — Christotle Agholor, Founder of Totlesoft & Conference Chair, ADLAS 2026

PORT HARCOURT, RIVERS, NIGERIA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Totlesoft Announces ADLAS 2026 to Unite Global AI Leaders Around Africa's Emerging AI WorkforceFree virtual summit will bring together founders, AI experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, and industry leaders to explore Africa's role in building the next generation of artificial intelligence.Totlesoft has officially announced the inaugural AI Data Labeling Africa Summit (ADLAS 2026), a free virtual conference scheduled for 15 August 2026, bringing together technology leaders, AI entrepreneurs, startup founders, researchers, educators, and workforce development experts from Africa and around the world.As Artificial Intelligence rapidly reshapes industries, ADLAS 2026 seeks to position Africa as a key contributor to the global AI ecosystem by focusing on one of its fastest-growing sectors: AI data labeling, human feedback, AI evaluation, and digital workforce development.The summit comes at a time when demand for high-quality AI training data and human intelligence services continues to grow alongside the rapid adoption of generative AI technologies worldwide.Hosted by Totlesoft, ADLAS 2026 aims to bridge the gap between awareness and opportunity by helping students, professionals, entrepreneurs, businesses, policymakers, and institutions understand where Africa fits within the evolving AI economy.International Speakers Join the Inaugural SummitSeveral respected technology and innovation leaders have already confirmed their participation.Confirmed speakers include:Hazem Torab, Founder & CEO of Day Off and Enozom, who will present "How to Make Your SaaS Product Agent-Ready," exploring how software companies can prepare for a future where AI agents increasingly become their customers.Just Ibe, President of The Association of African Startups (TAAS), who will speak on building a thriving African startup ecosystem for the AI economy.Tabitha Ngozi, Founder of Goal Quest Academy, who will deliver a keynote on preparing Africa's workforce for emerging careers in AI operations, prompt engineering, data labeling, and AI literacy.Additional industry experts, ecosystem partners, and organizational leaders are expected to be announced before the event.A Practical Focus on Africa's AI OpportunityUnlike many AI conferences centered on model development alone, ADLAS 2026 focuses on the practical opportunities already available within today's AI economy.Sessions will examine:AI data labeling and dataset creationHuman feedback for Large Language Models (RLHF)AI evaluation and quality assuranceResponsible AI and trustworthy datasetsAI workforce developmentAI entrepreneurshipBuilding AI-ready SaaS productsDigital skills for the future of workThe summit is designed to provide participants with actionable knowledge they can immediately apply in their careers, organizations, and businesses.Building Africa's Human Infrastructure for AIAccording to Christotle Agholor, Founder of Totlesoft and Conference Chair of ADLAS 2026, Africa's greatest opportunity in Artificial Intelligence extends beyond building AI models."Artificial Intelligence is creating entirely new categories of work that depend on human expertise. Africa possesses one of the world's youngest and fastest-growing talent populations. ADLAS was created to connect that talent with practical opportunities in the global AI economy while encouraging collaboration between technology companies, educational institutions, startups, governments, and development partners."He added that AI workforce development has become an essential component of digital economic growth and that collaboration will be critical in ensuring African professionals are prepared for future opportunities.A Platform for CollaborationADLAS 2026 has also opened invitations to technology companies, universities, innovation hubs, startup ecosystems, government agencies, investors, media organizations, and development partners interested in supporting Africa's AI future.Participation is free, and attendees who complete the summit will receive a digital participation certificate.Registration is now open.Event DetailsEvent: AI Data Labeling Africa Summit (ADLAS 2026)Date: Saturday, 15 August 2026Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM (WAT)Venue: VirtualRegistration: https://totlesoft.com/adlas About ADLASThe AI Data Labeling Africa Summit (ADLAS) is an annual virtual conference dedicated to advancing Africa's participation in Artificial Intelligence through workforce development, AI data creation, human feedback, responsible AI, and digital skills. The summit brings together experts, businesses, educators, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and aspiring professionals to explore practical pathways into the global AI economy.About TotlesoftTotlesoft is a Nigerian technology company building digital infrastructure that connects people, businesses, and opportunities across Africa. Through technology platforms, workforce initiatives, and educational programs, Totlesoft is committed to preparing African talent for the future of work while supporting innovation, entrepreneurship, and AI-driven economic growth. The company is also developing solutions that enable organizations to access skilled digital talent while creating pathways for professionals to participate in the global AI ecosystem.

ADLAS 2026

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