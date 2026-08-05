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Boil water advisory for section in Walnut Island

The Currituck County Water Department issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of Walnut Island today following a repair in the county’s distribution system.

The water consumers of Shell Drive and Coral Court, Grandy, are experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to water main break.  Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Therefore, the water system advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible.  This advisory remains in effect until 5:oo pm on August 7, 2026.

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Boil water advisory for section in Walnut Island

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