Improvements Complete at Selkirk Shores and Southwick Beach State Parks

$9.5 Million Upgrades Enhance Camping, Accessibility, and Visitor Experience

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) today announced completion of $9.5 million in upgrades to Selkirk Shores and Southwick Beach State Parks, including campground upgrades, restoration of historic facilities, and construction of a new park office.

OPRHP Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Selkirk Shores and Southwick Beach State Parks have welcomed visitors to the eastern shore of Lake Ontario for decades. These improvements will enhance the visitor experience, preserve these treasured parks, and ensure they continue serving campers, families and outdoor enthusiasts for generations to come. We look forward to welcoming returning visitors and introducing even more New Yorkers to everything Selkirk Shores and Southwick Beach have to offer."

Located in Pulaski, Selkirk Shores State Park spans 980 acres overlooking Lake Ontario and features a swimming beach, 130 campsites, 24 cabins, a boat launch, hiking trails, playground, and year-round recreation opportunities. Its location is near the Salmon River and along a major migratory bird flyway, making it a popular destination for anglers, boaters, and birdwatchers. More than 2.2 million visitors have enjoyed the park over the past two decades.

Highlights of the $7.4 million in improvements at Selkirk Shores include:

A new park office featuring a drive-up check-in station, 24-hour ADA-accessible restroom, and convenient firewood and ice vending.

Two new, larger campground restroom buildings with accessible showers, baby changing stations, and dishwashing areas.

Restoration of the historic lakeside pavilion, including replacement of deteriorated logs and roof shingles, reglazed windows and doors, and accessibility improvements.

Renovation of two historic day-use restroom buildings originally constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps, including roof repairs, log replacement, and accessibility enhancements.

Upgrades to campground loops include improved drainage, additional water spigots, and crushed-stone campsite pads.

Electrical, roofing, and masonry improvements to park cabins.

Southwick Beach State Park Project

The $2.1 million Southwick Beach Connector Trail connects the campground to the beach via a 0.37-mile, 9-foot-wide boardwalk. The trail is fully accessible and allows campers to get from two of the campground loops directly to the beach safely without walking on the main roads through the park. At the terminus of the trail, Mobi mats are installed to transition beachgoers down to the sand. Day users can also enjoy the trail for recreation during their visit. The trail traverses a 70-acre wetland and provides wildlife viewing, interpretive signage and environmental education opportunities along the way.