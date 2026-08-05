Shores Automotive has updated its Mercedes-Benz XENTRY/DAS diagnostic software, giving Boca Raton owners dealer-level scanning without dealership pricing.

Shores Automotive (NASDAQ:SA)

Running the current factory software means we see what the dealer sees.” — Billy Craven, Owner, Shores Automotive

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shores Automotive Upgrades Mercedes-Benz Factory Diagnostics in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL, July 2026 – Shores Automotive has updated the Mercedes-Benz diagnostic software at its Boca Raton shop to the current factory release. This keeps the European specialist's scanning access level in line with the dealership's while owners continue to pay independent shop rates.

The platform is XENTRY/DAS, the same system Mercedes-Benz dealers run. It gives the shop live data, fault memory, guided fault-finding, SCN coding, and module programming across the systems that generate most of the brand's difficult repairs. These systems include AIRMATIC air suspension, SAM and EIS electrical faults, 7G-Tronic and 9G-Tronic transmissions, COMAND module networks, and EQ high-voltage platforms. Fault codes get read in context rather than one at a time, which is the difference between confirming a root cause and replacing a module on a guess.

Shores Automotive has specialized in European and exotic vehicles since Billy Craven purchased the shop in 2012. The business continues a family trade that began with his father's Virginia service station in 1953. The shop is ASE Certified and a CarFax Service Network member, works with OEM parts, and backs covered repairs with a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty. It holds a 4.9 rating across more than 300 Google reviews.

Independent service does not put factory coverage at risk. OEM parts paired with factory diagnostic software meet the Magnuson-Moss standard, so warranties stay intact. Owners scheduling Mercedes-Benz repair in Boca Raton also have access to loaner cars, valet pickup, free diagnostic inspections, and European Minor Service starting at $179.99.

A Message From the Owner

"Running the current factory software means we see what the dealer sees. Owners get that level of diagnosis here without paying dealership rates," said Billy Craven, Owner of Shores Automotive.

About Shores Automotive

Shores Automotive is a European and exotic vehicle repair specialist in Boca Raton, Florida. The shop serves Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, and MINI owners as well as exotic makes including Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo. The shop is located at 2544 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33431 and open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Work covers engine diagnostics, brakes, suspension and steering, transmission and drivetrain, cooling and AC, and electrical repair, with a 3-year/36,000-mile nationwide warranty on covered repairs.

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