Save the Date: Groundbreaking Ceremony for new HHS/EOC Building is Monday, Aug. 17

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOLIVIA, N.C. – Brunswick County and contractor Edifice Construction are inviting the public to a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026, to commemorate the start of construction for the County’s new Health and Human Services (HHS) / Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Building.

The ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at the Brunswick County Government Center in Bolivia. Parking is available in front of Building B (Social Services), located at 60 Government Center Drive, Bolivia, NC 28422.

The event is open to all members of the community. There is no charge to attend, and pre-registration is not required.

The new four-story, 140,000-square-foot building will upgrade and house multiple county services provided by county departments including Health Services, Social Services, Environmental Health, Public Housing, Emergency Management, and Veterans Services.

For questions about the event, email Brunswick County Communications.

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