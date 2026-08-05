Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts: Clean Air Community Dialogue

Programme Director

Executive Mayor of Govan Mbeki Local Municipality

Representatives of the Mpumalanga Provincial Government

Councillors and Traditional Leaders

Representatives of industry and organised business

Community and civil society organisations

Officials from all spheres of government

Members of the media

Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning.

It is a privilege to join the people of Secunda for this important Clean Air Community Dialogue.

I wish to thank the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Gert Sibande District Municipality, industry representatives, civil society organisations and community members for participating in this dialogue.

We are here because clean air is essential to human health, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. The quality of the air we breathe affects every aspect of our lives; from the health of our children and elderly citizens to the productivity of workers and the long-term competitiveness of our economy.

This dialogue forms part of the Department’s Clean Air Conversations programme, which creates a platform for communities, government, industries and other stakeholders to discuss air-quality challenges and identify practical solutions.

Secunda is an important centre of economic activity in South Africa. Its energy, petrochemical, mining, manufacturing and supporting industries contribute to employment, public revenue, infrastructure development and the broader national economy.

However, these economic activities also place considerable pressure on air quality. Industrial emissions, mining operations, transport, domestic fuel burning, dust and the open burning of waste contribute to the pollution burden experienced by communities.

Economic activity cannot be separated from its impact on people and the environment. Communities living close to industrial operations must not be expected to carry a disproportionate share of the environmental and health costs associated with economic development.

Our Constitution guarantees everyone the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being. The National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act gives practical effect to this right by providing a framework for preventing pollution, improving air quality and holding emitters accountable.

Government is committed to implementing this legislation and strengthening air-quality management, monitoring, compliance and enforcement. However, government cannot achieve cleaner air alone. Industries have a particularly important responsibility because they possess the resources, technology, technical expertise and operational influence required to achieve significant reductions in emissions.

We call on industries operating in Secunda and across the Highveld Priority Area to demonstrate stronger environmental leadership.

This requires industries to:

Comply fully with atmospheric emission licences and applicable minimum emission standards.

Invest in modern and cleaner production technologies.

Improve maintenance and operational controls to prevent avoidable emissions.

Strengthen emissions monitoring, reporting and public disclosure.

Respond transparently to pollution incidents and community complaints.

Support air-quality monitoring and the sharing of reliable information.

Develop measurable emission-reduction plans with clear targets and implementation timeframes.

Work with municipalities and communities to address dust, waste burning and other sources of pollution.

Environmental compliance should not be viewed merely as a regulatory burden. It is an investment in the long-term sustainability of business, communities and the economy.

Investment in cleaner technologies can improve efficiency, reduce waste, manage risks and strengthen competitiveness in industry. Cleaner production can further stimulate innovation and create new opportunities in renewable energy, environmental monitoring, waste management, pollution-control technology, energy efficiency and the circular economy.

The transition to cleaner industrial operations must also create opportunities for local enterprises, young people and workers. Communities should benefit through skills development, local procurement, green entrepreneurship and decent employment.

Clean air is therefore not an obstacle to economic growth. It is one of the foundations of sustainable economic growth.

Air pollution carries significant economic costs. It contributes to illness, absenteeism, reduced productivity, pressure on the public health system and a lower quality of life. When workers are frequently ill, children miss school and families spend limited resources on healthcare, the entire economy is affected.

By contrast, cleaner air supports healthier workers, stronger communities and more productive local economies. It makes towns more attractive for investment and improves public confidence in government and industry.

Economic growth that causes lasting harm to human health and the environment cannot be regarded as sustainable development. We must pursue growth that creates employment while reducing pollution, protects communities and preserves opportunities for future generations.

Industry must also recognise that meaningful engagement involves more than presenting technical reports. Communities require information that is clear, accessible and timely. They need to understand what pollutants are being emitted, the possible health implications, what action is being taken and how progress will be measured.

Community members possess valuable lived experience. They know when dust levels increase, when odours become unbearable and when respiratory symptoms appear to worsen. Their experiences must be treated as an important source of information in air-quality planning and decision-making.

This dialogue must therefore be conducted in a spirit of openness, respect and accountability. It should provide a safe platform for communities to raise concerns and for government and industry to respond honestly.

We do not want this engagement to end as another discussion without action. The outcomes must be translated into clear commitments, assigned responsibilities and realistic implementation timelines.

I encourage today’s dialogue to identify:

The most urgent air-quality concerns affecting Secunda communities.

Priority interventions required from government and industry.

Opportunities for cleaner production and emission reduction.

Measures to improve access to air-quality and health information.

Mechanisms for ongoing engagement with affected communities.

Opportunities for green enterprise development and sustainable local employment.

A process for monitoring commitments and reporting progress to the community.

Government will continue working with the province, municipalities, industries, civil society and communities to strengthen the implementation of air-quality management plans in the Highveld Priority Area.

I also call upon community members to participate actively in local environmental programmes, avoid the burning of waste, report pollution incidents and make use of available air-quality information. While individuals have a role to play, this must not be used to shift responsibility away from major polluters. Those who contribute most significantly to emissions must take proportionate responsibility for reducing them.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The future of Secunda does not have to be a choice between jobs and clean air, or between economic development and healthy communities. Through responsible leadership, technological innovation, effective regulation and genuine partnership, we can achieve both environmental improvement and inclusive economic growth.

Industries must become active partners in building this future; not only through compliance; but through ambitious and measurable action.

Let this dialogue mark a renewed commitment to cleaner production, transparent engagement and greater accountability. Let it strengthen trust among communities, government and industry. Most importantly, let it produce practical actions that improve the air breathed by the people of Secunda.

Clean air is a constitutional right. It is a public-health necessity. It is also an economic asset.

When we invest in clean air, we invest in healthier children, more productive workers, resilient industries and sustainable communities.

Together, we can build a Secunda where economic activity thrives, industries innovate, workers are supported and every resident enjoys the right to breathe clean air.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates