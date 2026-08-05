SIU investigates nine Mangaung Metro Police tenders and a Gauteng voluntary medical male circumcision tender

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed two Proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration and unlawful conduct in the affairs of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality Police operationalisation and the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health’s voluntary medical male circumcision tender.

Proclamation 329 of 2026

Proclamation 329 of 2026 initiates an investigation into serious maladministration within the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality in the Free State over nine contracts.

This investigation will specifically focus on the causes related to the establishment and operationalisation of the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police, as outlined in Provincial Notice No. 124 of 2019, as well as overpayments made by the municipality to suppliers, as indicated in the municipality’s annual financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2024.

The investigation will examine the procurement and contracting processes for:

branding and marketing items

corporate gift items

catering services

decorating items

structural conditions assessment of the Civic Theatre, Gabriel Dichabe and Housing Offices (Thaba Nchu)

upgrading, relocation and configuration of office space at Gabriel Dichabe for Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police

eight new Toyota Corollas for the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police

A fire truck for the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipal Police

the appointment of a panel of contractors for the construction of trunk routes for the Municipality’s Integrated Public Transport Network

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

In addition, it will examine related unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the municipality or the State, as recorded in the Municipality’s Fruitless and Wasteful Expenditure Register for the financial years 2022–2023 and 2023–2024.

The investigations will also review any improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees, service providers, suppliers, or any other person or entity during the period under investigation.

The Proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 October 2016 and 31 July 2026. It also empowers the SIU to investigate any conduct before or after this period that is relevant or connected to the matters under investigation, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered.

Proclamation 328 of 2026

Proclamation 325 of 2026 authorises the SIU to investigate the procurement or contracting of voluntary medical male circumcision services by or on behalf of the Gauteng Provincial Department of Health.

This investigation pertains to Tender No. GT/GDH/099/2018 and the payments made in relation to it, examining the process and compliance involved.

The investigation will also examine whether the process was fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, and cost-effective. It will also assess compliance with applicable legislation, as well as manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars, or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant Provincial Treasury.

The investigators will also review the manuals, policies, procedures, prescripts, instructions, or practices relevant to the department, as well as any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department or the State.

The Proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 August 2018 and 31 July 2026. It also empowers the SIU to investigate any conduct before or after this period that is relevant or connected to the matters under investigation, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered.

The Proclamation covers allegations that took place between 1 March 2020 and 21 November 2025. It also empowers the SIU to investigate any conduct before or after this period that is relevant or connected to the matters under investigation, including contracts where services were paid for but not delivered.

Protecting the public interest and assets through prevention measures and systemic investigations to eradicate fraud, maladministration, and corruption.

The SIU is mandated to investigate allegations of serious maladministration, irregular expenditure, unlawful conduct and any related corruption or fraud, and to recover any financial losses suffered by the State.

In terms of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act, 1996 (Act No. 74 of 1996), the SIU is empowered to investigate matters referred to it by the President and to institute civil proceedings in the Special Tribunal or the High Court to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during its investigations.

Enquiries:

Selby Makgotho

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 083 718 6128

E-mail: SIUMedia@siu.org.za

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