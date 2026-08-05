U.S. Army in Puerto Rico launches Antiterrorism Awareness Month with proclamation signing

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — Fort Buchanan leaders launched Antiterrorism Awareness Month Aug. 5 by signing a proclamation at headquarters, kicking off a monthlong campaign that urges Puerto Rico’s military community to stay vigilant, identify potential threats and help protect the Army’s home in the Caribbean.

Héctor Herrera, Fort Buchanan’s antiterrorism officer, presented the proclamation and outlined the campaign’s goals. He said the observance will give Soldiers, Army civilians, family members and visitors practical information on recognizing suspicious activity and understanding how individual actions support installation security.

“During this month, we will have a series of activities to educate and inform our community on how to help our police force maintain Fort Buchanan as a safe and secure place, like it has been for many years,” Herrera said.

Ulises Marrero, acting garrison manager, signed the proclamation during a ceremony that opened a series of educational events and outreach efforts aimed at strengthening force protection through awareness and community involvement.

After signing the proclamation, Marrero stressed that everyone who lives, works or visits the installation shares responsibility for its security.

“Anti-terrorism is a job of all,” Marrero said. “It’s not just the garrison. It’s our organization, our community, our visitors. It’s the responsibility of everyone that comes to Fort Buchanan.”

He emphasized that vigilance remains essential to protecting the installation and ensuring Fort Buchanan can continue supporting military readiness throughout Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

“If you see something, say something,” Marrero said.

Antiterrorism Awareness Month supports the Army’s force protection program by increasing awareness of potential threats and reinforcing the role each community member plays in maintaining a safe environment. The campaign reminds participants that promptly reporting suspicious behavior, unattended packages or unauthorized access attempts can help prevent incidents.

One of the campaign’s main events will be the Fort Buchanan Antiterrorism Symposium, scheduled for Aug. 14 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Club.

The symposium will feature Javier Alejandro Delgado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Fusion Center and a retired U.S. Army Special Forces Soldier, as the keynote speaker. Delgado will discuss emerging security threats, information-sharing and the importance of collaboration among military organizations, law enforcement agencies and community partners to strengthen regional security.

Fort Buchanan invites all members of Puerto Rico’s military community to attend the symposium and take part in activities throughout the month.

For more information, contact Héctor R. Herrera Cameron at hector.r.herreracameron.civ@army.mil or (787) 707-3393 or (787) 220-9540.

With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports about 15,000 active-duty personnel, Army Reserve Soldiers, Puerto Rico National Guard members, Marine Corps Reserve members and Navy Reserve personnel. As the Army’s home in the Caribbean, the installation provides the infrastructure, services and support that enable military forces to train, mobilize and deploy worldwide.