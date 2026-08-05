Gauteng Transport conducts high-impact stop-and-search operations

Nine motorists arrested in GTI’s latest high-impact stop-and-search operations

The Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in partnership with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), conducted high-impact stop-and-search operations across major metropolitan municipalities in Gauteng.

Targeting high-risk public transport corridors, the operations carried out between 27 July and 02 August 2026 focused on removing unroadworthy vehicles from the roads, improving compliance with traffic legislation, and addressing criminality within the transport sector.

During the week-long operations, eleven (11) minibuses were discontinued after inspectors identified serious mechanical defects. These included faulty brakes, worn tyres, and defective lighting systems, among other safety risks.

In addition, forty-two (42) discontinue notices were issued to non-compliant motorists across the province — twelve (12) in Tshwane, thirteen (13) in Johannesburg, and seventeen (17) in Ekurhuleni.

The operations also uncovered widespread traffic violations. A total of thirty-three (33) minibus taxi drivers were found operating without valid driving licences, while a further thirty-two (32) vehicles were operating without valid licence discs.

Law enforcement efforts further resulted in the arrest of nine (9) motorists for various offences, including fraud and driving under the influence (DUI), reinforcing ongoing crime prevention initiatives.

To strengthen compliance and accountability, the inspectorate issued more than nine hundred (900) manual (AARTO) infringement notices for various traffic offences. An additional eight hundred and fifteen (815) electronic infringement notices were processed using the inspectorate’s e-Force devices.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended law enforcement officers for their continued dedication to road safety and compliance.

“Through these stop-and-search operations, we are not only removing unroadworthy vehicles from our roads, but also sending a clear message that lawlessness and non-compliance will not be tolerated. We remain committed to building a safer, more reliable, and accountable public transport system for the people of Gauteng,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

She emphasised that the operations remain a critical pillar of Gauteng’s road safety strategy.

“Beyond enforcing compliance with road traffic legislation, these operations play a vital role in disrupting criminal activity, removing unsafe vehicles from circulation, and restoring discipline within the public transport sector,” she added.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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