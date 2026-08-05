Minister Dean Macpherson secures zero costs for fishermen and small businesses in Elands Bay

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has secured an agreement preventing Cederberg Local Municipality from charging local fishermen and SMMEs rental, fees or other charges for using the Elands Bay slipway and related harbour facilities.

Under the agreement, the municipality will assume responsibility for managing, securing and maintaining the facilities, as well as the associated operational and utility costs.

Minister Macpherson said the agreement delivers on a promise made to the community in January and lays the foundation for transforming Elands Bay Harbour into the “Waterfront of the West Coast”.

Public Works & Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson on Tuesday oversaw the conclusion of a Memorandum of Agreement between the National Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and Cederberg Local Municipality, which ensures that local fishermen and SMMEs may be charged zero costs in relation to rental, fees or other charges for using the Elands Bay slipway and related harbour facilities.

He was joined at the signing of the agreement by Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers; the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer; the Executive Mayor of Cederberg Local Municipality, Azrial Scheepers; local fishers, SMMEs and community members.

The agreement places the interim management of the slipway, breakwater and public launch site, old crayfish factory, adjacent jetty and two encroachments with the Cederberg Local Municipality for nine years and eleven months. The facilities are intended to support the launching and mooring of boats, fish processing and related activities benefiting the local fishing community and SMMEs.

Minister Macpherson said the agreement delivers on a commitment he made during an oversight visit in January, when he heard how deterioration at the harbour was affecting safety, fishing activity and local livelihoods.

“Local fishermen and small businesses should be able to use public facilities to earn an income and support their families without being burdened by rental, fees or other charges. Through this agreement, we have secured that protection while placing responsibility for the management, security and maintenance of the facilities with the municipality,” Minister Macpherson said.

“For too long, State-owned properties have been allowed to deteriorate or remain underutilised while communities waited for government to act. This agreement shows what a different Public Works & Infrastructure looks like: a department that removes barriers, protects the public interest and partners with municipalities to unlock economic activity and create jobs.”

The municipality will be responsible for the day-to-day management, security and maintenance of the property, together with the associated operational, municipal, environmental, compliance and utility-related costs. Any alterations or improvements will require the Department’s prior written approval and compliance with applicable legislation.

The arrangement is for interim operational management only and does not constitute a sale, lease, disposal or permanent transfer.

“My vision is to transform Elands Bay Harbour into the Waterfront of the West Coast - a safe, vibrant and properly managed precinct where fishing, tourism, hospitality and small businesses can grow together. This agreement is the first practical step towards that vision by securing free access for local fishermen and SMMEs, improving the management and maintenance of the facilities, and laying the foundation for future investment and economic growth.”

Enquiries:

James de Villiers

Spokesperson to Minister Macpherson

Cell: 082 766 0276

E-mail: james.devilliers@dpw.gov.za

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