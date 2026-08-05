Minister Ronald Lamola: South Africa's foreign policy priorities and international developments

As South Africa commemorates the 30th anniversary of our Constitution and, this month marks the 70th anniversary of the heroic 1956 women’s march, we celebrate far more than a historic legal milestone. We honour a living covenant that has, for three decades, anchored our democracy in the values of human dignity, equality, freedom and justice. These principles have not only transformed our nation but have also shaped South Africa's engagement with the African continent and the international community.

This anniversary invites us to reflect on the enduring vision that gave birth to our constitutional democracy and continues to guide our collective journey toward a more inclusive, just and prosperous society. These are the values that inform our approach to the international community.

Our Constitution stands as both a symbol of South Africa's triumph over division and a testament to our unwavering commitment to human rights, constitutionalism, multilateralism and international solidarity. As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our responsibility to advance peace, development and cooperation, guided by the values that have defined our democracy for the past 30 years and continue to inspire hope for generations to come.

The 46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government and Associated Activities (3-18 August 2026)

South Africa is honoured to host the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government in Durban from 3 to 17 August 2026. The Summit takes place at a significant moment for the region, with South Africa serving as Interim Chair of SADC following developments after the 45th Ordinary Summit in Madagascar. The hosting of the Summit will culminate in the formal assumption of the SADC Chairpersonship by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa for the 2026/27 period.

The Summit is being held under the theme: "Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World."

The formal Summit programme commenced on 4 August 2026 at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, beginning with technical and preparatory meetings which will feed into the Council of Ministers and ultimately the Summit of Heads of State and Government on 17 August 2026.

The first engagements include the Meeting of Senior Officials on the Mechanism for Rationalisation of Council and Summit Decisions and the SADC Presidential Champions Initiative, which began yesterday and concludes today, 5 August 2026. These discussions aim to strengthen the effectiveness of SADC decision-making and enhance implementation of regional priorities through high-level political leadership and accountability.

What Happens Between Now and the Summit?

The Summit process unfolds through a structured sequence of technical, senior official, ministerial and political meetings that progressively prepare decisions for adoption by Heads of State and Government.

Standing Committee of Senior Officials: 6-7 August 2026

Senior officials from all Member States will consider reports and recommendations from sectoral structures.

Preparation of recommendations to be submitted to Ministers.

Finance Committee Meeting: 8 August 2026

Consideration of SADC budgetary, resource mobilisation and financial sustainability matters.

Preparation and Finalisation of Documents: 9-11 August 2026

Consolidation of reports and preparation of documents for consideration by Ministers.

These meetings are important because they focus on the following:

Improving the effectiveness and quality of SADC Council and Summit decisions by ensuring decisions are implementable, measurable and better monitored; Considering the proposed framework for SADC Presidential Champions, where Heads of State and Government will champion priority regional development areas such as infrastructure, industrialisation, agriculture, resource mobilisation, mining and social development; Advancing implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030, which remains the region's primary development blueprint.

Council of Ministers Meeting: 12-14 August 2026

Chaired by me as South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation,, in my capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers.

Ministers will consider recommendations from officials and adopt policy decisions for submission to the Summit.

Key issues include industrialisation, infrastructure, regional trade, food security, health, peace and security, regional financing, and institutional reforms.

Other high-level events and meetings include the following:

SADC Public Lecture: 14 August 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the SADC Public Lecture on 14 August 2026 at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (Westville Campus) under the theme "Translating Vision 2050 into Action: Pathways Towards Solidarity, Equality and Shared Prosperity". This lecture will provide a platform for dialogue on implementing SADC Vision 2050 and the future of regional integration.

Organ Troika Meetings: 15 August 2026

Meetings of Senior Officials and the Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Consideration of regional peace and security matters.

Organ Troika Summit and Arrival of Heads of State and Government: 16 August 2026

Meeting of the Organ Troika Summit (Malawi, Tanzania, eSwatini).

Wreath-laying ceremony honouring eminent South African liberation heroes.

Arrival of Heads of State and Government.

State Banquet hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

46th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government: 17 August 2026

Official opening of Summit.

Formal handover of SADC Chairpersonship from Zimbabwe to South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assumes the role of SADC Chairperson for 2026/27.

Heads of State and Government deliberate on regional priorities and adopt Summit outcomes and decisions.

Heads of State and Government are expected to consider 47 decisions submitted through the Summit process. The final number of decisions may be amended based on deliberations during the preparatory meetings.

Main Outcomes Expected from the Summit Process.

The Summit platform will provide South Africa with an opportunity to articulate its approach to migration management and regional cooperation on migration-related challenges. South Africa will underscore its commitment to managing migration in a lawful, orderly, humane and effective manner, consistent with the Constitution and international obligations.

Government is implementing a comprehensive migration management approach that strengthens border security, combats irregular migration, addresses the unlawful employment of undocumented migrants, enhances enforcement of immigration and labour laws, and tackles corruption within migration systems. South Africa will also emphasise the importance of regional cooperation in addressing migration challenges in a manner that promotes stability, development and respect for human rights.

Key Outcomes to look out for:

Accelerating regional industrialisation and value chain development;

Strengthening infrastructure connectivity and transport corridors;

Enhancing agricultural productivity and food security;

Advancing beneficiation of critical minerals;

Improving regional peace, security and stability;

Strengthening resource mobilisation and the operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund;

Enhancing implementation and monitoring of SADC decisions;

Strengthening institutional effectiveness through the Rationalisation Mechanism and Presidential Champions Initiative;

South Africa’s Participation at United Nations General Assembly:

South Africa remains firmly committed to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, including international humanitarian law. Their consistent application is essential to protecting civilians, preventing conflict, preserving the sovereignty of states, and maintaining international peace and security.

We believe that the answer to the current crisis of multilateralism is not less multilateralism, but better and more inclusive multilateralism.

International law cannot be applied selectively. The credibility of the international system depends on the equal application of its rules, regardless of the power or influence of the states involved. When respect for the UN Charter and international humanitarian law erodes, it threatens not only those directly affected by conflict, but the integrity of the entire international order.

South Africa will continue advancing these principles in close cooperation with the international community, particularly with Bangladesh, which holds the Presidency of the General Assembly during the 81st session. The theme for this year’s session is: “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All”, which speaks directly to the need for a more effective, more responsive multilateral system.

We also commend the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Germany during the 80th session of the General Assembly. South Africa demonstrated its commitment to that Presidency by seconding an official from the Department of International Relations Cooperation to the Office of the President of the General Assembly, specifically to support the advancement of the African agenda. We acknowledge and commend Ms Thandekile Tshabalala for her outstanding contribution in that role. South Africa’s participation in the High-Level Week of the General Assembly will commence on the 22nd of September 2026.

This 81st session of the General assembly will also mark a change in guard as Secretary General Guterres term draws and end. The process for the election of a new Secretary General has began. We commend the outgoing Secretary General for his leadership and commitment to multilateralism that is addressing the lived experience of all global citizens. We look forward to working closely with the next incumbent in a manner that reforms the UN so that it is fully reflective of a post-colonial society, with Africa finally being represented on the Security Council.

Recent Meeting of the African Union Executive Council

Following a decision by the 49th Ordinary Session of the African Union’s (AU) Executive Council not to discuss migration at the upcoming AU mid-term review meeting, South Africa reaffirms its support for the long-standing decision of the AU to convene a continent-wide conference on migration.

The 25th AU Assembly, which was held in Johannesburg in 2015, called for an African migration conference to consider approaches to accelerate mobility and development within the continent, while addressing the challenges posed by increased irregular migration and strengthening capacity to manage migration flows. South Africa supports the implementation of this decision.

South Africa believe that a continent-wide convening on migration must take a holistic view. It must consider migration’s relationship with peace and stability, economic development, regional integration and democratic governance. It must also provide space for Member States to discuss the root causes of anti-migrant sentiment and develop a collective continental approach to preventing violence, discrimination, xenophobia and other forms of intolerance.

The need for this dialogue has become increasingly urgent. Migration is a continental phenomenon whose consequences extend beyond the jurisdiction of any single state. The urgency is further underscored by recent research indicating that almost six in 10 Africans aged between 18 and 25 have considered emigrating, primarily in search of better opportunities. At the same time, African migration remains largely intracontinental, with most African international migrants moving to another country on the continent.

Of all international migrants originating from Africa, approximately 45 percent reside outside their home countries—and of that group, over 50 percent move within the African continent itself. Key destination nations such as South Africa, Egypt, and Côte d'Ivoire receive the vast majority of these intra-African migrants. Research also points to growing negative attitudes towards migrants across the continent and globally, driven in part by prevailing economic hardship.

The recent report by the UN refugee agency that a least 144 people have been reported dead or missing off the coast of Mauritania in an effort to reach Europe and the recent mass migrants that entered the small city of Ceuta, Spain points to an Africa wide challenge than just a South African challenge.

Report back on matters assigned to South Africa by the African Union:

We appraised the AU Member States on several tasks assigned to the Republic of South Africa by the Summit and its attendant structures.

We serve as Chair of the Committee of Five on South Sudan, and as Chair of the Ministerial Follow‑Up Committee on the implementation of Agenda 2063.

During our chairship, we have noted a growing continental commitment to strengthening accountability, accelerating implementation, and mobilizing sustainable financing for Africa's transformation agenda, while acknowledging the challenges that remain.

Our chairship has considered and recommended a feasibility study for the establishment of the AU Agenda 2063 Development Fund. The proposed Fund must complement existing African financing institutions; avoid duplication of mandates; and establish clear governance and accountability structures.

With regards to the upcoming elections in South Sudan as chair of the C5 we encourage the international community to assist South Sudan to reach the important milestone of having an election which is inclusive and realistically meets the requirements of the Revitalised Peace Agreement. Only a credible and inclusive election can bring long-lasting peace, security and prosperity for the people of South Sudan.

Peace and Security Matters

South Africa welcomes the decision to convene an Extraordinary Summit of the African Union on the strengthening of mechanisms for conflict prevention and resolution in Africa from 29 – 30 August in Luanda, Angola. This will allow the continent to give practical expression to the principle of African solutions for African problems. The conflict in Sudan has become more than just a humanitarian catastrophe - it is one of the biggest moral failures in our lifetime. South Africa will use this platform as a critical opportunity to mobilise the continent towards a structured intervention.

18th BRICS Summit

South Africa will participate in the 18th BRICS Summit, which will be held in New Delhi, India, under the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Security”. The 2026 Summit is expected to focus on maintaining unity within an expanded and more diverse membership, while advancing cooperation on global governance reforms, economic development, and the interests of the Global South.

The Summit will focus on strengthening BRICS cooperation through a people-centred development agenda, expanding trade and investment, enhancing financial and institutional cooperation, and promoting reform of the United Nations and international financial institutions. Discussions will take into consideration the ongoing geopolitical tensions, including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and broader major-power competition, with members seeking to emphasise multipolarity, strategic autonomy and consensus-based diplomacy while managing areas of divergence that could undermine BRICS cohesion.

At the Summit, South Africa will advance economic diplomacy objectives through the BRICS Business Forum which is scheduled to take place on 11 September 2026. The Forum will engage on issues such as trade and supply chains, agriculture, women-led development, the digital economy and innovation. The South African Chapter of the BRICS Business Council will actively participate in the Business Forum.

South Africa continues to call for the urgent cessation of the conflicts in Russia and Ukraine, as well as in Iran, to prevent further loss of life and the destruction of infrastructure. Every effort must be made to de-escalate and end these conflicts.

South Africa remains firmly committed to the need for a peaceful and negotiated resolution within a rules-based system centred on international law, including respect for human rights, and the principles of the UN Charter. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states remain inviolable.

Consequently, South Africa supports all efforts to bring these conflicts to an end and welcomes initiatives aimed at facilitating negotiations. We remain steadfast in our commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflict through a negotiated settlement with all parties to the conflict having a seat at the table.

Update on High Commissioner to India Sooklal

We confirm that High Commissioner Anil Sooklal has been recalled to Headquarters for consultations. We have also submitted a recommendation to Parliament and the Presidency to consider a new framework for protocol and diplomatic support to former Presidents and former Deputy Presidents during international travel.

As part of this framework, The Presidency and DIRCO jointly establish a mandatory disclosure mechanism requiring former Presidents and Deputy Presidents seeking protocol and diplomatic support to provide full details of the purpose of travel, programme of activities, sources of funding, principal hosts, key engagements and the capacity in which they will be travelling, to enable an informed assessment of the appropriate level of support required and any associated reputational, political, diplomatic or security risks.

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