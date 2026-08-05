Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim on welcomes TETA's Student Bursary payments

Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim welcomes TETA's commitment to clear nearly 300 outstanding student bursary allowances and stipends

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Yusuf Cassim, welcomes the Transport Education Training Authority’s (TETA) commitment to accelerate payment of outstanding student allowances and stipends after months of delays. This follows nearly 300 TETA beneficiaries who had not received any of their bursaries from February 2026 up until August 2026.

Following the Deputy Minister visit, TETA has now committed to pay 104 bursary allowance by the end of this week and the remaining balance to have their verification completed by next week and have their payments process immediately thereafter.

The visit was prompted by student queries and concerns channelled through the Deputy Minister’s Helpdesk about unpaid bursary allowances and apprentice stipends. The visit also formed part of Deputy Minister Cassim’s ongoing work to go where the issues are, seek answers, and work with the department and its entities to fight for faster solutions to the challenges facing students.

Deputy Minister Cassim acknowledged the operational context provided by TETA, which had led to these delays, but emphasised the need for swift action to prevent further delays, noting that students are unfairly disadvantaged in their studies whilst waiting the entire year for their allowances.

Action steps following Deputy Minister's TETA engagement

104 student bursary allowance payments to be finalised by the end of this week.

108 additional student beneficiaries are currently under review for outstanding documentation. Expedited verifications are expected to be completed by the end of next week, with payments to follow immediately thereafter.

TETA is developing a new payment model aimed at reducing administrative burden by leveraging existing university systems. The revised model is targeted for implementation in the next academic year, in partnership with relevant institutions.

The Deputy Minister’s Helpdesk will escalate all incoming TETA bursary-related enquiries directly to the entity for urgent attention.

Deputy Minister Cassim emphasised that he will keep a close watch on progress and intervene whenever students' chances of academic success are compromised. “Students shouldn't have to choose between studying and worrying about allowances. Through my engagement with TETA, I have emphasised that these payments must be prioritised and completed urgently,” said Deputy Minister Cassim.

Deputy Minister Cassim wishes to thank TETA for their warm welcome and for working constructively to address the concerns raised.

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

076 965 4880

Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

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