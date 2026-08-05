Minister Ronald Lamola brief media on international developments relating to South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and programmes, 5 Aug
These include engagements with the African Union (AU) and final preparations for the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which is scheduled for 16-17 August 2026 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province.
The briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 05 August 2026
Time: 10:00 (media to arrive by 09:30)
Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, OR Tambo Building, 460
Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria
Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation
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