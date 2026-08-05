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Minister Ronald Lamola brief media on international developments relating to South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and programmes, 5 Aug

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will address the media on current developments relating to South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and programmes. 

These include engagements with the African Union (AU) and final preparations for the 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which is scheduled for 16-17 August 2026 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province. 

 

The briefing will take place as follows: 
 

Date: Wednesday, 05 August 2026

Time: 10:00 (media to arrive by 09:30)

Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, OR Tambo Building, 460

Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria 

 

 

Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation 


#GovZAUpdates

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Minister Ronald Lamola brief media on international developments relating to South Africa’s foreign policy priorities and programmes, 5 Aug

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