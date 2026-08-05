Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli delivers keynote address at 2026 Youth in Action Expo, 5 Aug
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Youth in Action Expo hosted by the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday, 05 August 2026, in Cape Town.
The Expo will be held under the theme "Connecting Young People to Opportunities: Education, Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation," the Youth in Action Expo has become one of South Africa's leading youth empowerment platforms, bringing together government, business, educational institutions and civil society to connect young people with opportunities that support their transition from learning to earning.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 05 August 2026
Time: 09h00
Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 1), Cape Town
Media enquiries:
Mandisa Mbhele
Cell: 082 580 2213
E-mail: Mandisam@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.