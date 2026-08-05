Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli delivers keynote address at 2026 Youth in Action Expo, 5 Aug

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, will deliver the keynote address at the 2026 Youth in Action Expo hosted by the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Wednesday, 05 August 2026, in Cape Town.

The Expo will be held under the theme "Connecting Young People to Opportunities: Education, Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation," the Youth in Action Expo has become one of South Africa's leading youth empowerment platforms, bringing together government, business, educational institutions and civil society to connect young people with opportunities that support their transition from learning to earning.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 August 2026

Time: 09h00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 1), Cape Town



Media enquiries:

Mandisa Mbhele

Cell: 082 580 2213

E-mail: Mandisam@presidency.gov.za

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