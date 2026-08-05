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MEC Lebogang Maile switches on the 2027 Gauteng Online Admissions System, 5 Aug

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mr Lebogang Maile, will officially switch on the 2027 Gauteng Online Admissions System on Wednesday, 05 August 2026 at the Sam Ntuli Sports Centre in Thokoza, marking the official commencement of applications for parents and guardians with children entering Grade 1 and Grade 8 at Gauteng public schools in the 2027 academic year.

 

Parents and guardians can submit their applications online from 08:00 AM on Wednesday, 05 August 2026 by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za

 

Members of the media are invited to attend the official Switch-On as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 August 2026

Arrival: 07:30 AM

Official Switch-On: 08:00 AM

Venue: Sam Ntuli Sports Centre, 51 Matsemela Street, Basothome, Thokoza

 

 

#GovZAUpdates

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MEC Lebogang Maile switches on the 2027 Gauteng Online Admissions System, 5 Aug

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