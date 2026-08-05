Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong launches Milestones of Freedom Campaign at UMfolozi TVET College, 6 Aug

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Mr Kenny Morolong, together with provincial and local leadership, will on 6 August 2026 lead the launch of the Milestones of Freedom Campaign at UMfolozi TVET College in the iLembe District Municipality, KwaDukuza.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as per the programme below:

Part 1: 09h30 – Groutville United Congregational Church of Southern Africa

Wreath-laying ceremony in honour of the late Chief Albert Luthuli, a human rights champion, an exemplary African leader, and the recipient of the 1960 Nobel Peace Prize. He led the non-violent resistance against apartheid until his assassination.

The wreath-laying ceremony will be led by Deputy Ministers Kenny Morolong, the District and Local Mayors and the Reverend of the United Congregational Church, in the presence of representatives of the Luthuli family and local traditional leaders.

Part 2: 10h00 – UMfolozi TVET College, Chief Albert Luthuli Campus Sportsfield

The government delegation, Luthuli family and local traditional leaders will tour the exhibition stalls.

Part 3: 11h00 – UMfolozi TVET College Hall

Commencement of the official programme. Media opportunities include:

• Welcome remarks by Cllr Siduduzo Gumede, Mayor of KwaDukuza Local Municipality Messages of support from iLembe District champions:

• Overview of Milestones of Freedom campaign

• Keynote address by Deputy Minister, Kenny Morolong

• Door-stop interview

Journalists wishing to cover the event are requested to confirm their attendance with Msawakhe Nyadi on 078 095 6085.

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485

