Minister Dina Pule leads an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme in Rustenburg, 7 Aug

Minister Dina Pule to lead her second outreach programme in Rustenburg, North West

Pretoria, 05 August 2026, The Minister of Social Development, Ms Dina Pule will on Friday, 07 August 2026 lead an Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) at Syferbult Primary School Sports Ground in Rustenburg, North West Province.

The ICROP is one of the South African Social Security Agency's (SASSA) flagship service delivery initiatives, aimed at bringing essential government and social services directly to communities. The programme reduces travel costs, minimises waiting times and provides a wide range of services under one roof. It also ensures that government and stakeholder services are more accessible, responsive and citizen-centred.

The Ministerial service delivery outreach takes place during Women’s Month, few days before Women’s Day, under the theme: "Empowered Women Empower The Nation." The outreach is aimed at strengthening the scale and impact of government's initiatives that contribute to poverty alleviation, social justice and community development. It also provides a platform for direct engagement between government, communities and stakeholders on matters affecting poor and vulnerable communities.

The outreach further forms part of SASSA's 20th Anniversary celebrations, marking two decades of providing social assistance and advancing social protection for millions of vulnerable South Africans. The engagement presents an opportunity not only to celebrate this important milestone but also to reaffirm government's commitment to bringing services closer to the people and strengthening service delivery.

In recognition of Women’s Month, particular emphasis will be placed on poverty alleviation, skills development, entrepreneurship, support for Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), and the inclusion of persons with disabilities, alongside other programmes aimed at promoting social cohesion.

Through ICROP, the Department of Social Development together with its entities: SASSA and the National Development Agency (NDA) as well as various government departments and stakeholder partners, will provide a range of on-site services, including:

• Social grant applications and enquiries;

• Employment, skills development and career guidance opportunities;

• Information on bursaries, student funding, learnerships and entrepreneurship support programmes;

• Social work services and referrals;

• Support services for victims of gender-based violence and substance abuse;

• Civil society organisation registration and support services from the NDA; and

• A wide range of services from participating government departments, state entities, civil society organisations and private-sector stakeholders.

The outreach will include a community engagement session, providing an opportunity for the Minister, government representatives, stakeholders and community members to engage directly on issues affecting the community. This will be followed by the on-site delivery of services by representatives from participating government departments and stakeholder organisations.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the programme as follows:

Venue: Syferbult Primary School Ground, Ward 36, NWK Limited, North West Province

Date: Friday, 07 August 2026

Time: 08:00 – 16:00



Ms. Nthabiseng Mosieleng

Communication and Marketing

SASSA North West Region

073 322 7436 / Media enquiries may be forwarded to Senior Manager:Ms. Nthabiseng MosielengCommunication and MarketingSASSA North West Region073 322 7436 / NthabisengMos@sassa.gov.za Ms Sandy Godlwana

Chief Director: Communication

Department of Social Development

082 678 5634 / SandyG@dsd.gov.za

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