Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong strengthens government communication and nation branding with the KwaZulu-Natal Executive Council, 5 Aug

Deputy Minister Morolong leads engagement with KwaZulu-Natal Executive Council to strengthen government communication and nation branding

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will lead a delegation from the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), and Brand South Africa (Brand SA), during an engagement with the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Council on the coordination of government communication, nation branding, and community media support in the province.

The engagement forms part of government’s ongoing communication policy advocacy programme aimed at enhancing a coordinated and integrated government communication system across all spheres of government.

The engagement follows a similar session held in the North West, Free State provinces and recently Mpumalanga as part of a nationwide rollout intended to strengthen communication planning, promote a cohesive national narrative, support community media, and advance South Africa’s nation-branding objectives.

Members of the media are invited to a photo opportunity and a door stop interview with Deputy Minister Kenny Morolong and Premier, Thami Ntuli on the sidelines of the EXCO meeting.

The details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 5th August 2026

Time: 10h00

Media arrival: 08h30

Venue: Cabinet Room, 1st Floor, Moses Mabhida Building, 300 Langalibalele Street, Pietermaritzburg.

Enquiries:

Bongani Gina

Chief Director, Provincial Government Communication

Cell: 071 217 3037

Tshegofatso Modubu

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)

Cell: 083 276 0786

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