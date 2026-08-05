Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project Launch and Imbizo, 6 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Ms Bernice Swarts, will on Thursday, 6 August 2026, lead the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project Launch and Imbizo at Meloding Multipurpose Centre in Welkom, Free State.

The launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project forms part of the Department's ongoing efforts to implement the National Waste Management Strategy (NWMS 2020) and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations, which seek to strengthen the circular economy through improved waste minimisation, resource recovery and responsible waste management, while raising public awareness about the environmental, social and economic benefits of proper e-waste disposal.

The Pilot Project is implemented through a collaborative partnership between the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, the Lejweleputswa District Municipality, Matjhabeng Local Municipality and other key stakeholders committed to advancing sustainable waste management and environmental protection.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the programme as follows:

PART ONE: SITE VISIT

Date: Thursday, 06 August 2026

Time: 09:30 Venue: Boikanyo Buy-Back Centre, Welkom, Free State

PART TWO: E-WASTE RECYCLING PILOT PROJECT LAUNCH AND IMBIZO

Date: Thursday, 06 August 2026

Time: 10:55

Venue: Meloding Multipurpose Centre, Virginia, Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Free State

To RSVP, please contact

Banele Mabena

Cell: 066 420 0144

E-mail: smabena@dffe.gov.za

Michael Mokoena

Cell: 082 867 5634

E-mail: mmokoena@dffe.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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