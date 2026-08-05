Iowa HHS Reports First West Nile Virus Case for 2026

Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Iowa HHS) reports the first West Nile virus (WNV) infection identified in 2026. The individual is an adult (18-40 years) from eastern Iowa and the infection was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Laboratory.

Warm summer weather means Iowans are spending more time outside which increases the risk of mosquito bites. Bites from infected mosquitos are the primary method in which humans are infected with the virus. Mosquito testing in Iowa has detected West Nile virus this season, indicating risk for infection.

For the best protection against the virus, Iowans should use an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone, or IR3535. Insect repellent lowers the risk of mosquito bites.

Always read and follow label directions. Consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products on children.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol should not be used on children younger than 3 years, and DEET should not be used on infants younger than 2 months.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

“We want Iowans to enjoy the outdoors and to protect themselves from mosquito bites, which can spread illnesses like West Nile Virus,” said Dr. Robert Kruse, Iowa’s State Medical Director. “Use insect repellent when spending time outdoors, empty standing water around your home, and make sure windows and doors have screens that are in good condition.”

Additional steps Iowans can take include:

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes, and socks outdoors when possible.

Regularly empty standing water from buckets, cans, pool covers, used tires, pet water dishes, and other containers where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

Use screens on windows and doors and repair any holes.

Iowans infected with WNV may not experience any signs or symptoms of the virus. Some people experience minor symptoms like fever and mild headache. Others, however, can develop serious symptoms such as a high fever, headache, disorientation, and muscle weakness.

People who experience mild signs and symptoms of a WNV infection generally recover on their own, but illness that includes a severe headache, disorientation, or sudden weakness requires immediate medical attention.

In 2025, 57 Iowans were diagnosed with West Nile virus, with three deaths. For more information, visit the West Nile Virus website page.