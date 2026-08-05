DEPORTED: DHS Deports More Criminal Illegal Aliens, Including Murderers, Rapists, Drug Traffickers, and Violent Assailants

Every day, ICE is REMOVING criminals from American communities

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported more criminal illegal aliens in the last week, including those convicted of such crimes as homicide, rape, drug trafficking, and domestic violence.

“In the last week alone, ICE has deported dangerous criminals from our country, including murderers, rapists, drug traffickers, and violent assailants," said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “The Trump Administration will always put the safety of the American people first, and that starts with removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities. DHS is committed to its mission of defending the homeland, protecting the American people, and enforcing the law.”

Deportations within the last week include:

Fredy Alexander Lopez Lara, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, deported on July 31. His criminal history includes a conviction for homicide.

Christian Dulue Flah, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia, deported on July 31. His criminal history includes convictions for rape – strongarm, sex offense, and driving under the influence of liquor.

Enrique Velasco-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, deported on August 2. His criminal history includes convictions for attempted sexual battery, hit-and-run, and driving under the influence of liquor, and an arrest for illegal re-entry.

Herlindo Urizar-Reyes, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, deported on August 1. His criminal history includes convictions for accessory after the fact to aggravated assault, animal cruelty, driving under the influence, and public intoxication.

Renqin Chen, a criminal illegal alien from China, deported on July 31. His criminal history includes a conviction for distribution of at least 50 grams of methamphetamine.

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