UPDATED---Homicide Detectives Investigating Tuesday Evening Fatal Shooting at West Nashville U-Haul Business

UPDATE 8/5/2026: TITANS detectives a short time ago arrested Devin A. Rice, 23, on a charge of criminal homicide for Tuesday evening’s fatal shooting of his 56-year-old co-worker at U-Haul on Annex Avenue. During an interview at police headquarters, Rice admitted to arguing with the victim about a drink and shooting him. Work is continuing to notify the victim’s next of kin who is out of state.

A Tuesday evening verbal argument between two employees at the U-Haul business on Annex Avenue led to one of them pulling a pistol and shooting the other multiple times.

West Precinct officers who responded to the 5:07 p.m. 911 call rendered emergency aid to the 56-year-old victim who died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Efforts continue to notify his next of kin.

The gunman fled the business immediately after the shooting and has not been located. The investigation continues as to him.

