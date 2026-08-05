Collaboration Tuesday Led To Safe Recovery Of Missing 5-Month-Old With Non-Custodial Mother

Outstanding collaboration between Youth Services Division detectives, Hermitage Precinct officers and the MNPD’s Drone as First Responder (DFR) pilot program Tuesday evening led to successfully locating a missing and endangered 5-month-old child along with the arrest of his mother, Heather Davis, 39, who was not authorized to have custody of him.

The search for the missing child began on Tuesday afternoon after detectives were notified by the Department of Children’s Services that Davis was refusing to surrender the 5-month-old following a court order.

A relative reported Davis showed up at their residence on Bennett Drive with the infant. A drone responded from the Madison Precinct within two minutes of the call for service and kept watch of the home to make sure Davis did not flee until officers arrived on scene.

Officers were able to enter the home and safely locate the 5-month-old.

Davis was taken into custody on an outstanding custodial interference warrant. She is out on $2,000 bond.

