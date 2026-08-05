As Trump Decimates Nevada Economy, MAGA Congressional Candidates Won’t Pass Up Their Chance to Kiss His Ring During Las Vegas Visit

As Donald Trump visits Nevada amid the affordability crisis he created, his MAGA minions are chomping at the bit to appear alongside him as he gaslights Nevada families into believing it’s all a “hoax.” Republicans are more interested in kissing Trump’s ring than acknowledging the pain working families are feeling as his policies make it harder and harder for Nevadans to make ends meet.

Despite what Trump will say today and his endorsed candidates for office will parrot, the reality is thanks to Trump’s tariffs, Nevada families have paid on average $2900 more for groceries, gas, and everyday essentials since he’ s been in office, and health insurance premiums have increased by an average of 34%—or roughly $800 more per month.

Read more about Trump’s MAGA minions and their kowtowing to Donald Trump:

Marty O’Donnell is a MAGA Millionaire who’s spending millions trying to buy a seat in Congress to be Trump’s “reinforcement.”



Carrie Buck, tried to help him overturn the 2020 election, is proud of Trump’s “complete and total endorsement.”



David Flippo is a “MAGA warrior” who thinks Trump’s tax scam is an “asset to all Americans.”



Cody Whipple is all-in on the Trump tax scam and its permanent tax cuts for multi-millionaires like himself.

Nevada State Democratic party spokesperson Asaf Grofman released the following statement:

“Donald Trump and his MAGA minions can lie about the economy all they want but Nevada families are living with the consequences of their failed agenda everyday. Instead of standing up to Trump on behalf of Nevadans who are feeling the pain of skyrocketing costs, Marty O’Donnell, Carrie Buck, David Flippo, and Cody Whipple are competing to be Trump’s biggest cheerleader. Nevadans deserve representatives who will fight to lower costs and put Nevada first, not another set of Washington politicians.”

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