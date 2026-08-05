National Democrats Add NV-02 to “Districts in Play,” Recognizing Benitez-Thompson’s Viable Path to Victory

Today, the DCCC added NV-02 to “districts in play” for the first time in 20 years, recognizing just how weak of a candidate David Flippo is in northern Nevada, a “MAGA Warrior” who only moved to the district to run for office a few months ago. This race will come down to choosing between a far-right carpetbagger in Flippo and Teresa Benitez-Thompson, a longtime community leader who has been fighting for Northern Nevada long before Flippo moved from Las Vegas in the hopes of buying a Congressional seat. NV Dems will continue fighting to elect Benitez-Thompson and flip NV-02 for the first time ever. Reno Gazette-Journal: National Democratic campaign group says Nevada House seat ‘in play’ Nevada’s northern U.S. House seat is in play for the first time in many years. In 2026, Democrats see a crack in the district’s red wall. Newcomer David Flippo from Las Vegas won the seat’s Republican nomination and faces Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thompson, a well-known legislator with a long history in Northern Nevada. “Nevada’s Second District is squarely in play this November,” said DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 5. “With a weak Republican nominee and a fired-up electorate that’s fed up with skyrocketing costs, Democrats have the first opportunity in decades to compete in Northern Nevada and flip this seat.” The lack of an incumbent and a nominee from outside the region gives Democrats hope that a blue wave could sweep them into office. ###

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