Raccoon in Montgomery city limits confirmed positive for rabies; precautions advised

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Dee W. Jones, D.V.M., (334) 206-5969

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that a raccoon in the Dalraida neighborhood within the city limits of Montgomery has tested positive for rabies.

The animal was captured after a homeowner noticed it exhibiting unusual behavior near a backyard fence on Friday, July 31. The homeowner contacted a private wildlife pest control company, which trapped the animal and submitted it for rabies testing.

According to Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, “This incident highlights the importance of the public recognizing unusual wildlife behavior and reporting it. The homeowner’s quick action allowed this animal to be tested promptly, reducing the risk of potential exposures. This should be a stern reminder that all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies, given the circumstances of a rabid animal now in the same general area.”

He adds, “It is not unusual to see clusters of rabies cases in wild animals and strays during this time of year.”

It is very common for domestic animals and pets to have contact with a wild rabid animal. Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. Rabies vaccines are also available for horses and other livestock if recommended by a veterinarian. Vaccinating animals reduces the risk of rabies infection should exposure occur; thus, vaccinations protect animals, as well as their owners and caretakers.

Rabies prevention is multifaceted. It involves people taking precautions around wildlife, ensuring their pets are current on rabies vaccinations, and always reporting an animal bite or other exposure to their medical provider or ADPH. In addition to vaccination, area residents are advised to take the following precautions to avoid possible exposure to rabies:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior

For more information about rabies and prevention, please contact ADPH at (334) 206-5969 or visit the rabies section of the ADPH website.

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8/5/26

County health departments throughout Alabama provide a wide range of confidential and professional services. Contact your local county health department for additional information.

Mission: To promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health

Vision: Healthy People. Healthy Communities. Healthy Alabama.