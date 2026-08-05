New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies to Hold Business Meetings in Rochester and New Rochelle
Commission to Convene at Two Locations on August 14ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR) will hold public business meetings on Friday, August 14, 2026, at Connected Communities Neighborhood Hub in Rochester and The Lincoln Park Conservancy’s History & Culture Center in New Rochelle.
The business meetings are open to the public, and community members are welcome to attend and observe the proceedings. The agenda will include updates on the Commission's ongoing work, communications strategy, community outreach efforts, and next steps in advancing reparative justice across New York State. Following the formal meeting, commissioners will be available for questions and conversation.
EVENT DETAILS
WHO: Open to the public
WHAT: NYSCCRR Business Meeting — featuring updates on the Commission's ongoing work
and next steps to advance reparative justice across New York State
WHEN: Friday, August 14, 2026
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Connected Communities Neighborhood Hub (Auditorium)
616 North Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14609
The Lincoln Park Conservancy’s History & Culture Center
389 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801
Parking: On-site and nearby street parking available
Rochester Location:
[Click to get directions]
New Rochelle Location:
[Click to get directions]
Watch Online: Streaming link will be available at www.ny.gov/reparations
The primary focus of business meetings is to address the internal business of the Commission, including discussions, decision-making, planning by Commissioners, and voting on resolutions as necessary. A quorum of at least five commissioners must be present to hold any votes.
These meetings are open to the public; however, because they are devoted primarily to Commission business, time for receiving public comment may be limited to a short period at the end of the meeting. Business meetings will be livestreamed, and video recordings will be available on the Commission's website for later viewing.
The NYSCCRR continues its statewide work studying the economic, social, and political impacts of slavery and systemic racism in New York State. Additional public hearings and business meetings are scheduled throughout 2026.
HOW TO FOLLOW THE COMMISSION'S WORK
Community members can learn more at ny.gov/reparations. While these specific business meetings are centered on internal operations, those wishing to provide formal input may submit written or audio testimony via email to ReparationsCommission@reparations.ny.gov or leave a voicemail by calling 518-473-3997.
To learn more about the Commission, access past hearing materials, or follow NYSCCRR
updates, visit:
ny.gov/reparations
Stay up to date and view past hearings:
Visit the NYSCCRR website
About the NYS Community Commission on Reparations Remedies (NYSCCRR): The NYSCCRR is dedicated to engaging New Yorkers statewide in addressing the legacies of slavery and systemic discrimination. Through community engagement and rigorous research, the Commission strives to develop meaningful, actionable recommendations for reparative policies that foster justice and equity across New York State.
Richelle Carey - Media Relations Manager
New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies
Richelle.Carey@reparations.ny.gov
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