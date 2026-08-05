The Summer School Supplement application is now open in the New Portal. It is due August 15, with an audit window from August 16-31. At the end of each regular school year term, the Nebraska Department of Education collects attendance data for each school district in Nebraska. State total ADA is reported to the U.S. Department of Education and is used in formulas for allocating federal entitlement for Title 1, Impact Aid, Indian Education and other federal programs.

The following New Portal Roles automatically have access to the Summer School Supplement application: District Admin-Public, Proxy Admin-Public, Business Manager-Public. (Please note: Only the District Admin-public can approve the application.)

To request access, once logged into the New Portal, go to Profile>Requests and request the “Summer School Supplement-District” role. New Portal FAQ: How to Request Access

Need Help?

School Finance Questions: Contact Michelle Cartwright at michelle.cartwright@nebraska.gov

Technical Questions or Portal Support: Contact the NDE Service Desk at NDE.ServiceDesk@nebraska.gov