Renaissance Venture Capital welcomes hundreds of startups and investors to Detroit for 2026 UnDemo Day. $3.5B of VC funds attracted to Michigan in 10 years.

MI, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UNDEMO DAY® 2026 WILL FEATURE 250+ OF MICHIGAN’S TOP STARTUPS

Renaissance Venture Capital to welcome hundreds of startups and investors to Detroit for 2026 UnDemo Day

Event has attracted more than $3.5 billion of venture capital to Michigan in 10 years

Renaissance Venture Capital today shared that more than 275 Michigan-based startups applied to participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the 2026 UnDemo Day®, an annual event that brings together leading venture capital investors, high-growth startups, and major corporations for one of the Midwest’s most influential innovation events.

Startup founders shared high level information about the companies they are building in Michigan during a six-week application period. The information, including pitch decks, will be shared with 800 venture capital and angel investors in the Renaissance network. The top 70 startups who receive the most interest from investors will secure a table at UnDemo Day®, happening on October 1 at The Department in Detroit.

2026 UnDemo Day® will welcome investors across all sectors, and will continue its signature format, facilitating hundreds of curated one-on-one meetings between venture capitalists and startups. Introductions made at the event over the last 10+ years have helped to attract more than $3.5 billion in venture capital to Michigan.

“The application turnout has been outstanding,” said Christina Drake, Partner at Renaissance Venture Capital. “It’s especially exciting, though not at all surprising, to see that nearly one-third of applicants are building startups across manufacturing, mobility, advanced materials, and energy. There is tremendous momentum within venture capital focused on AI for the physical world. This is where Michigan has a right to win, and Renaissance is proud to help bring funding for these sectors to the state.”

Importantly, while the event includes many early-stage companies, the majority of startups participating in UnDemo Day® are already generating revenue.

EVENT DETAILS

What: UnDemo Day® 2026

When: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Where: The Department, 1000 Nick Gilbert Way, Detroit, Michigan

Learn more about Renaissance UnDemo Day® and sign up for email communications to stay informed at undemoday.com. Investor registration is open and will be available until the end of September.

ABOUT RENAISSANCE VENTURE CAPITAL:

Renaissance Venture Capital is a venture capital fund of funds that invests in top tier venture funds around the country and uses this network to help bring venture investment to the Michigan startups (over $3.5 billion to date) and connects innovative technology to major corporations. Renaissance was formed in 2008 in partnership with Business Leaders for Michigan, and includes as its investors major Michigan corporations, as well as foundations, university endowments, family offices, and public and private pension funds. Now at over $300 million in size, Renaissance works to provide strong financial returns to its investors, connects those investors to innovation around the nation, and helps attract venture capital to Michigan.

Media Contact: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

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