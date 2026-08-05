AAID Foundation Announces Dr. Hieu Michael Pham as 2026 Buhite Scholarship Recipient

AAID Foundation Logo Winner of the AAID Foundation Buhite Scholarship, Dr. Hieu Michael Pham

The scholarship recognizes clinicians pursuing advanced education in implantology who demonstrate excellence in academics, research, and patient care.

Dr. Pham exemplifies the spirit of the Buhite Scholarship through his commitment to clinical excellence, research innovation, and service to the profession.” — Dr. Jeremy Sant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation (AAIDF) is pleased to announce Dr. Hieu Michael Pham, a periodontology resident at the University of Rochester Medical Center's Eastman Institute for Oral Health, as the recipient of the 2026 AAID Buhite Scholarship . The scholarship recognizes outstanding clinicians pursuing advanced education in implant dentistry and supporting fields who demonstrate excellence in academics, research, leadership, and patient care.Dr. Pham is currently completing his Certificate of Advanced Specialty in Periodontics while also pursuing a Master of Health Professions Education at the University of Rochester. A clinician-scientist, his research focuses on peri-implant disease, host-biomaterial interactions, tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and innovative biomaterials for dental implant applications. His accomplishments include numerous peer-reviewed publications, a U.S. patent related to tissue engineering biomaterials, and several national research and professional awards."Dr. Pham exemplifies the spirit of the Buhite Scholarship through his commitment to clinical excellence, research innovation, and service to the profession," said Dr. Jeremy Sant of the AAID Foundation scholarship selection committee. "We are proud to support his continued growth and future contributions to implant dentistry."The AAID Foundation congratulates Dr. Pham on this well-deserved achievement and looks forward to his continued impact on the advancement of implant dentistry and patient care.About the AAID FoundationThe American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation (AAIDF) supports research, education, and charitable initiatives that advance the science and practice of implant dentistry and improve patient care worldwide.The Buhite Scholarship provides financial assistance to U.S. citizens and permanent residents pursuing doctorate or post-doctorate education in university or hospital-based dental implantology programs. Funding is disbursed directly to the recipient's institution to support their ongoing academic and clinical development in implant dentistry.To learn more about the AAIDF and its scholarship opportunities for graduate and post-graduate students in implantology, visit aaid.com/aaid-foundation.

About the AAID Foundation Buhite Scholarship

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