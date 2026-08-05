Seeking Committee Volunteers for EMS Levy

Seeking Against Committee Volunteers The Auditor's Office is seeking volunteers to participate in committees for and against an Emergency Medical Services District No. 1 ballot measure appearing in the November 3, 2026 General Election. Members for each committee will collectively write one statement for or against the measure. If you live in the district boundaries, and are interested, contact the Elections Department at voting@klickitatcounty.gov or (509) 773-4001. Deadline 5 p.m. August 10, 2026.

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