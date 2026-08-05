Protect Yourself from Mosquito Bites: West Nile Virus Found in NC This Year

North Carolina is investigating its first case of West Nile virus in 2026. The case was in a person who lives in Gaston County. In Mecklenburg County, routine screening found a blood donor had West Nile virus.

Throughout July, NCDHHS State Laboratory of Public Health identified the virus in multiple mosquitoes collected in Cabarrus, Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties.

This is a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites.

"This is the time of year when West Nile virus activity usually increases across our state. These early indicators in the greater Charlotte area highlight the importance of preventing mosquito bites all over North Carolina." -Michael Doyle, NCDHHS Public Health Entomologist

What Is West Nile Virus?

West Nile virus is a disease spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. It does not spread from person to person.

The virus lives in birds and is picked up by mosquitoes, which can then pass it on to people.

Signs of West Nile Virus

Most people who get infected don’t feel sick at all, but some may develop mild symptoms like:

Fever

Headache

Body or joint aches

In rare cases, the illness can be more serious. About one in 150 people infected can develop severe symptoms, such as:

High fever

Stiff neck

Confusion or disorientation

Seizures or even paralysis

Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk for serious illness.

If you feel sick and think it could be from a mosquito bite, call your health care provider or contact your local health department.

How You Can Protect Yourself

There’s a lot you can do to lower your risk of getting bitten by mosquitoes that may carry West Nile virus.

Here are some simple tips:

1. Use Bug Spray

2. Wear the Right Clothes

When outside, especially at dusk or dawn, wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Wear clothes treated with a bug repellent called permethrin.

3. Dump Standing Water

Mosquitoes lay eggs in standing water. Getting rid of places where water collects can help stop them from multiplying.

After it rains, be sure to:

Tip out water from buckets, flowerpot saucers, toys, tires or anything else that holds water.

Change water in birdbaths and pet bowls twice a week .

. Cover or throw away items you don’t use that collect water.

Clean gutters and make sure water flows through properly.

Check that rain barrels have tight-fitting lids or screens.

Use EPA-approved products to kill mosquito larvae in water that you can’t dump out, like puddles or low spots in your yard.

4. Keep Mosquitoes Out of Your Home

Use window and door screens.

Fix any holes or tears so mosquitoes can’t sneak in.

More tips: 5 Ways to Keep Mosquitoes and Ticks Away

More Resources

Learn more about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito bites:

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